We asked AI to rank the top 5 Call of Duty games in history (and the answer is unexpected)

Activision has released a brand new Call of Duty almost every year since the franchise's introduction in 2003. While some older titles still hold a special place in the hearts of gamers, newer releases have also transcended all expectations. However, some games have also been heavily criticized by the community. Hence, it can be difficult to rank the games from the franchise.

With the recent surge of AI (Artificial Intelligence), we decided to ask ChatGPT (an AI chatbot designed by OpenAI) to rank the top five CoD games of all time. This article looks at the AI's top picks from the franchise.

ChatGPT picks its top 5 Call of Duty games of all time

Picking the top 5 games out of 20 plus Call of Duty experience is a tough ask. However, we were surprised by the AI's response. Here is what the AI had to share concerning ranking CoD games.

Before doing so, the AI stated that the pick was completely subjective and based on popular opinion and the impact these games had on the gaming world.

5) Call of Duty: Black Ops II (2012):

Black Ops 2 is undoubtedly one of the most popular titles in the franchise. The AI picked this one as the fifth-best game and explained how its branched storyline has mesmerized the community.

"Black Ops II stood out for its branching storyline that spanned two different time periods, allowing players to make choices that affected the outcome of the game. It combined futuristic elements with the grounded setting of the Cold War.

Then ChatGPT talks about its multiplayer experience,

"The multiplayer introduced the Pick 10 system, providing players with increased customization options, and the addition of League Play catered to the competitive player base."

4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019):

Compared to the other games on the list, Modern Warfare (2019) is a newer installment. The complete reboot of the classic Modern Warfare is one of the most popular Call of Duty of all time. Here is what the AI thinks of it.

"The 2019 reboot of Modern Warfare brought the series back to its roots and delivered a gritty and realistic take on modern warfare. The single-player campaign presented a thought-provoking narrative, while the multiplayer introduced the cross-platform gameplay, allowing players from different platforms to compete against each other. The game's attention to detail and immersive gameplay earned it a special place among fans."

3) CoD: Black Ops (2010):

Another cult classic in the franchise's history. The community will always remember the introduction of the first Black Ops game in Call of Duty. ChatGPT states,

"Black Ops brought a fresh perspective to the franchise, combining a gripping Cold War storyline with memorable characters and intense gameplay."

The AI then talks about its zombies and multiplayer experience,

"It introduced the fan-favorite Zombies mode, providing a cooperative experience with a unique narrative. The multiplayer aspect was also highly praised, offering new features like the Contracts system and an engaging progression system."

2) Modern Warfare 2 (2009):

Released in 2009, the second iteration of Modern Warfare tells one of the most gripping storylines in the franchise's history. The AI picks this one as the second-best CoD game, and here is what ChatGPT has to say about it:

"Building upon the success of its predecessor, Modern Warfare 2 delivered an epic and action-packed single-player campaign. It continued the engaging storyline and introduced iconic characters like Captain Price and Soap MacTavish."

While the game's multiplayer had its own issues, it was still one of the largest multiplayer experiences at that time and opened new horizons for the franchise to go forward. ChatGPT states,

"The game's multiplayer expanded on the previous installment, introducing new maps, weapons, and the addictive Special Ops mode, offering a well-rounded gaming experience."

1) Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007):

Finally, a lot of fans in the community would agree the same. The fourth installment of CoD and the first Modern Warfare in 2007 is still the best experience you can get while playing CoD. Here is why ChatGPT picks it up as the winner:

"Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare revolutionized the series by shifting from the World War II setting to a modern-day conflict. It introduced a compelling single-player campaign with memorable characters and intense missions. The multiplayer mode featured addictive gameplay, a leveling system, and a wide range of customization options. The game's success paved the way for the modern Cod franchise."

After ranking the aforementioned games, the AI also mentions other hit titles like World at War, Modern Warfare 3, and Black Ops III, all of which have made a significant impact on the franchise throughout the years. It is needless to mention that ranking the best Call of Duty title will always be a subjective opinion.

Whether ChatGPT or anyone else, each individual is expected to have varied opinions of what they feel is the best game from the franchise. However, it's always interesting to see an AI's opinion on such topics.

