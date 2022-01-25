How to participate in Call of Duty Black Ops II revival day

Call of Duty Black Ops II may have provided a way for fans to take a break from the current releases if an upcoming fan-made event is to be considered.

Recent times for Call of Duty games have been harsh. Call of Duty Vanguard has sold reasonably well, but there have been a lot of complaints. Suffice to say, fans haven't exactly got what they wanted from the title, and there's a sense of irritation among the fans.

However, the Call of Duty community remains one of the most tight-knit video game communities. As per plans, fans will have a reunion of sorts very soon in one of the older titles of the series. The event's success remains to be seen, but dedicated fans will surely not like to miss it.

Call of Duty Black Ops II fans prepare for unofficial "revival" event

Community events are not new for the Call of Duty community. The fans came together recently to play Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 years after its release.

Modern Warfare 2 arguably remains one of the best Call of Duty games ever made. Fans can enjoy another event of a similar type quite soon if they own a copy of Call of Duty Black Ops II.

MW2 OG @TheMW2Ghost



Hop on your platform of choice, load into a game of your choice, and play. For the love of MW2.



See you there TOMORROW. For one day only. We go back to Modern Warfare 2 and relive the glory days.Hop on your platform of choice, load into a game of your choice, and play. For the love of MW2.See you there TOMORROW. For one day only. We go back to Modern Warfare 2 and relive the glory days. Hop on your platform of choice, load into a game of your choice, and play. For the love of MW2. See you there ❤️ https://t.co/MyyJPZzSRZ

If community tweets are anything to go by, Call of Duty Black Ops II fans can hop into their old copy of the game. Called 'Revival Day', the emphasis is for the players to go back to their favorite title for the day and relive those special moments.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone BLACK OPS 2 REVIVAL DAY - Friday January 28th - SAVE THE DATE! BLACK OPS 2 REVIVAL DAY - Friday January 28th - SAVE THE DATE! 🚨 https://t.co/S6KpsAkQox

Joining the event is extremely simple - a player needs to own a copy of the game. The event will be across all platforms, so it's open to both console and PC players.

There are no restrictions on any modes, and players can play whichever modes they want. The main aim is to make the game alive once more since it's about to complete a decade in existence.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Play it however you can play it. If thats plutonium, great! If not, hopefully enough people participate on consoles so that servers are playable!



Console players may want to run private lobbies to avoid hackers though.



Goal is for everyone to get to play not just people on PC! Play it however you can play it. If thats plutonium, great! If not, hopefully enough people participate on consoles so that servers are playable! Console players may want to run private lobbies to avoid hackers though.Goal is for everyone to get to play not just people on PC!

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 reunion was highly successful as players from all corners of the globe joined in. Expectations are that the results for the Call of Duty Black Ops 2 will be similar. Call of Duty Black Ops 2 Revival Day is scheduled for Friday, January 28, and will be open to all Call of Duty players.

