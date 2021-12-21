'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' servers to be full today as players gear up for massive reunion

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' will be having a homecoming due to the efforts of a social media influencer. For hardcore fans of the series, it's a feeling of nostalgia and spirit as thousands are expected to play what is considered by many to be the best release of the series.

Call of Duty has run into rough waters in recent times. It's not that the games of modern times, primarily Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard, are bad. However, there have been major issues with bugs and monetisation processes that have not gone down well with the community in the past.

See you there ❤️ TOMORROW. For one day only. We go back to Modern Warfare 2 and relive the glory days. Hop on your platform of choice, load into a game of your choice, and play. For the love of MW2. See you there ❤️ https://t.co/MyyJPZzSRZ

Hence, it's quite natural that fans will truly enjoy playing 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' once again. These were truly the golden days of the series, as claimed by many members of the passionate community. But what led to this moment and why should no player miss out?

Why 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' is getting a reunion and how a player can join the party

The event started when TikTok star gmbnoah appealed to all his fans in November to log into 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.' The date he planned the reunion to be on, December 21, has arrived.

What was the reason behind the reunion?

From the way that gmbnoah appealed to the community, and found acceptance, it seems the reason for the reunion is the love for the game.

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' gave endless hours of joy to all the players. The iteration was such a success that many players still haven't forgotten the legendary characters that the game created. Characters which have since gone on to create legacies of their own.

Many members of the community still vouch for the quality of 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.' This fact says a lot about how much of an impact the game had on them, especially since it was released 13 years ago.

How can players join the party?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's reunion will be entirely virtual and anyone from any part of the world can join.

All a player will need to do is own a copy of 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2' on any platform. Then they will need to start the game, login and just play. Since there is no complex process, players don't need to pay any money, or need a particular room or server code, the reunion is open to all the players.

