Top 5 video games that were set during World War II

Video games based on history often feature some of the most compelling gaming storylines while offering a somewhat emotional experience filled with passion, patriotism, heroism, and brotherhood. For many years now, the various wars held throughout history have been a considerable part of this trend, and the two world wars have often been at the center of attention as far as historical games are concerned.

Most video games try to capture the essence of a single battle within World War II, like the Eastern, Western, or Pacific front. Each battle has different countries and troops fighting for supremacy, giving games a chance to showcase the various locations where that battle was held. Let’s look at five games that provide players with a World War II experience.

Five video games that give players a history lesson on World War II

5) Call of Duty WW2

D-Day is one of the most well-known events from World War, which has made a central point of many movies, television shows, and video games. Many games showcase the Allied invasion of Normandy, but few capture it better than 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII.

As the game starts, players are immediately thrown into the D-Day landings, forced to survive the boats and navigate their way off the beach. This is an endearing process for any player and a great game intro.

What follows is a journey that takes players through several notable locations from the second phase of the Western Front and spins a tale full of victories and heart-wrenching losses. The multiplayer community for this video game has since reduced to the release of newer Call of Duty titles, but lobbies can be found occasionally.

4) Hearts of Iron IV

Hearts of Iron IV makes World War II a chess board waiting for players to set their pieces and use strategy to win battles. The video game starts with players commanding a nation of their choice and leading it as the Second World War progresses.

Depending on their decisions, they can turn the tide of World War II and change history. With over 233 countries to choose from, players get a different experience with each playthrough.

3) Sniper Elite 5

Continuing Karl Fairburne’s journey as a sniper in World War II, Sniper Elite 5 takes players to Normandy and paints a different picture of the Allied invasion than the typical “disembarking from U-boats while trying not to get shot” scenario that many forms of media often showcase.

Players witness the invasion through the eyes of a lone sniper whose only mission is to infiltrate a secret Nazi project. While many modern sequels aren’t up to the mark recently, Sniper Elite 5 shines as the perfect successor to 2017’s Sniper Elite 4, improving almost everything while keeping the lone gunman vibe intact.

2) Battlefield V

Battlefield V was the perfect successor to 2016’s Battlefield 1, as the latter takes players through World War I, while the former takes place during World War II. Battlefield V takes players through several battles, whether a campaign or a vastly popular and highly fast-paced multiplayer mode.

The video game's campaign features “war stories” like its predecessor, telling tales of different events within the war from the point of view of several different people involved in it. It also contains a classic multiplayer mode and a battle royale mode.

One of the best things about multiplayer in the Battlefield franchise has always been its Conquest modes, which allow gigantic battles with several players fighting to capture objectives over a large map. Battlefield V takes several iconic locations from the war and hosts long Conquest battles, many of which contain areas fit for both sniping and close-range combat, as well as using planes, tanks, and boats.

1) Hell Let Loose

Hell Let Loose is a unique and vastly underrated multiplayer-only first-person shooter set in World War II. While most WW2-based FPS titles like Call of Duty WW2 and Battlefield V are incredibly fast-paced, Hell Let Loose is slow and methodical, emphasizing the need for communication and teamwork to win a battle.

The biggest difference this video game holds against other FPS titles is that rather than kills being a match-deciding factor, stopping enemies from spawning on objectives around the map is the central objective. Lobbies consist of 100 players, each divided into several squads.

A chain of command is followed, with squad members relaying information to Officers. They then communicate with the Commander to ensure he can mobilize their army, call in supplies, bombing raids or vehicles, and devise strategies to gain the upper hand against the enemy team.

Several video games let players experience World War II with as much detail as possible, but the five games mentioned above truly capture the essence of the conflict. They make sure that there’s something for every type of player to lay their hands on, be it running through a forest as an infantryman while facing a gigantic army, sneaking and shooting people as a sniper, or using strategy to take any nation to the height of their power in World War II.

