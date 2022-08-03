All Sniper Elite games ranked from worst to best

Sniper Elite games have carved out their own niche in the genre of World War era shooters. Generally played from a third-person perspective, these games have solidified their position as the most recognizable name in sniping-based action games. Since the release of its first installment in 2005, the series has had multiple mainline iterations and spin-offs over the course of seventeen years.

Sniper Elite games are special in the shooter genre because of their realistic depiction of bullet physics, as well as the infamous bullet time perspective, which provides players with an x-ray vision of their victim as the fired bullet pierces their body. This gory detail makes sniping even more enjoyable, as players are always on the hunt for the next satisfying bullet event sequence.

Here is how the iterations of Sniper elite rank against each other

6) Sniper Elite 1

Developed by Rebellion and released in 2005, Sniper Elite 1 was the first game in the series to set the precedent for its successors. The game was released at a time when World War era shooters were abundant on the market, making it a rather saturated genre. However, Sniper Elite sets itself apart from its peers with its strong approach to combat.

Compared to other games in the genre that were available at the time, this game had slower and more simulation-based tactical combat mechanics. It was much more realistic, with players having to take several elements into consideration for each shot, such as holding their breath for stability.

However, as the first game in the series, the game had severely outdated graphics and mechanics. Despite all its merits, it pales in comparison to the other games on this list.

5) Sniper Elite 3

The third installment of the series was released in 2014, and takes the setting to the country of Africa during World War II. This is a unique aspect of the game which sets it apart in the genre. It is also graphically and mechanically more refined than its predecessors. Unfortunately, that is where the positives end.

The game suffers from the success of previous titles, as it has a rather high bar to meet and fails to deliver. Gameplay and missions have been described by many as repetitive and monotonous. The narrative, set three years prior to the events of the second game, also fails to capitalize on Africa's inclusion in the series.

The game also attempts to provide a non-linear experience to players through a semi-open world, but the execution of the idea itself is poor. Furthermore, the stealth-based mechanics seem forced and redundant.

Overall, despite having the advantage of time and technology, Sniper Elite 3 only narrowly edges out the first game of the series on this list.

4) Sniper Elite v2

The second installment of the series was released in 2012, and can be credited for propelling the series to mainstream fame. It is probably the title that most fans associate their first Sniper Elite experience with. The series was revived after a considerable hiatus and brought to a newer generation of gaming.

The game is set in the same timeframe as the first game but with a different narrative. It took the realism and simulation-based philosophy of its predecessor and improved on it with upgraded graphics, animations, and mechanics. The kill-cam was also replaced by an X-ray version, which has since become an iconic part of the series.

Though it is not a perfect game by any stretch of the imagination, it sets the blueprint for future games in the series to follow. The game has also aged well, scoring nostalgic points and securing its spot on this list.

3) The Zombie Army series

The Zombie Army trilogy and Zombie Army 4: Dead War are spin-offs of the Sniper Elite series. These games completely deviate from the classic formula implemented by the series and exchange realism for thrills based on carnage. The bundled version of the first three spin-off games was released in 2015, with a fourth title in 2020.

These games allow players to use the shooting mechanics of the series to take down hordes of Nazi zombies deployed by Hitler. This serves as the perfect premise for some over-the-top destruction and mayhem, as players can abandon all logic and stealth, and go wild.

A co-op multiplayer mode with up to 8 players was also introduced in the series, making it an even more enjoyable experience for players looking to have fun with their friends.

2) Sniper Elite 4

The fourth mainline installment in the series is widely considered by many to be one of the best and most innovative shooting games of all time. Released in 2017, it refined all aspects of its predecessors and combined them with the technological capabilities of newer-gen consoles to provide a polished experience.

The area where this game improves the most when compared to earlier games is the viability and execution of the stealth mechanics. Enemy AI was buffed significantly, making stealth a necessity in certain scenarios. Larger maps and the ability to scale vertical obstacles and platforms gives the world an open-ended feel as well.

Despite lacking in the plot department, the game provides a balanced and engaging experience with nuanced shooting mechanics, fun kill cams, and improved stealth-based gameplay.

1) Sniper Elite 5

It is rare for a modern video game franchise to improve consistently over time. Usually, the first few games in a series set the standard before the quality of its successors gradually declines. However, Sniper Elite 5 defies these norms, being arguably the best game in the entire series.

The game doesn't necessarily do anything new or different when compared to its predecessors; it just does everything better. Every aspect of the game is more refined and polished than the previous titles, with buffed enemy AI, larger sandbox style semi-open worlds and improved shooting mechanics. The game also features a new Invasion game mode, where players can join another player's session as an enemy sniper.

With the latest game outshining all of the previous iterations, the future of the series certainly appears bright. One can only hope that Rebellion continues to innovate and improve and provide players with even more entertainment in the future.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

