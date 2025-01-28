All Sniper Elite games in chronological order

The Sniper Elite franchise, developed by Rebellion, has captivated players for years with its blend of tactical shooting and stealth mechanics set during World War II. Over the years, the franchise has garnered a dedicated following, thanks to its realistic sniping physics. The latest installment, Sniper Elite: Resistance, is set to release on January 30, 2025, and many players might be wondering where this title stands chronologically.

On that note, here are all the games in this franchise ranked based on the time the story is set in, with the first one being the oldest and the last one being the latest.

Sniper Elite Games ranked in chronological order

In this franchise, players undertake missions across various European theaters in the 1940s, focusing on stealth and precision to eliminate high-value targets and thwart Nazi plans. The franchise is renowned for its signature X-ray Kill Cam, which graphically displays bullet impacts. It is considered one of the most successful FPS game franchises, with over 30 million copies sold so far.

1) Sniper Elite III (1942)

Sniper Elite III (2014) (Image via Rebellion)

Set in 1942 during the North African campaign of World War II, Sniper Elite III follows Karl Fairburne as he uncovers and attempts to thwart a secret German weapon program that could change the course of the war. The game was released on June 27, 2014, and received mostly positive reception from the audience.

2) Sniper Elite 4 (1943)

Sniper Elite 4 (2017) (Image via Rebellion)

Taking place in 1943, this game moves to the Italian peninsula. Karl Fairburne is tasked with assisting the Italian resistance in liberating their country from Fascist control and preventing the Nazis from deploying a new weapon. The game introduced a significantly larger map and refined mechanics. It was released on February 14, 2017.

3) Sniper Elite: Resistance (1944)

Sniper Elite: Resistance (2025) (Image via Rebellion)

The latest installment from Rebellion in this series is set in 1944. Players this time will be playing as Harry Hawker, who was once just a character in the game storyline and has now transitioned into the protagonist. Set in Nazi-occupied France, players join the French Resistance to destroy a powerful Nazi superweapon.

4) Sniper Elite 5 (1944)

Sniper Elite 5 (2022) (Image via Rebellion)

The game is set in 1944, just before the D-Day landings, when Karl Fairburne was deployed to France. He collaborates with the French Resistance to dismantle a secret Nazi project known as Operation Kraken. The game was released on May 26, 2022, and has one of the longest campaigns.

5) Sniper Elite V2 (1945)

Sniper Elite V2 (2012) (Image via Rebellion)

Set during the final days of World War II in 1945, this revisits Karl Fairburne's mission in Berlin during the first installment. His objective was to eliminate or capture key scientists involved in the German V-2 rocket program before they fell into Soviet hands.

As of January 2025, this game is unavailable for purchase. However, its remastered version is available, with improved visuals and mechanics.

6) Sniper Elite (1945)

Sniper Elite (2005) (Image via Rebellion)

This is the first-ever game in the franchise and is set during the same time as the second part. However, both of these games present different narratives within that timeframe. In this original installment, players assume the role of Karl Fairburne, an American OSS operative disguised as a German sniper. His mission is to prevent Soviet forces from obtaining Nazi nuclear technology.

