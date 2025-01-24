The DOOM franchise sale has returned on Steam in 2025, offering fans a chance to grab iconic titles at discounts up to 80%. If you’ve been waiting to expand your gaming library or relive some classic action, this is a great opportunity. For a limited time, you can snag deals on popular DOOM titles like DOOM (2016), DOOM Eternal, and even the complete anthology bundle.

On that note, here's everything about the DOOM franchise sale 2025.

The DOOM franchise sale on Steam offers incredible deals

The DOOM franchise has been a cornerstone of first-person shooters since its debut in 1993. Known for its adrenaline-pumping gameplay, the series has consistently set new standards in the gaming industry. At the heart of the DOOM series is the Doom Slayer, who is considered one of the most iconic video game protagonists of all time.

The story of the DOOM franchise revolves around humanity’s struggle against the forces of Hell, combining elements of science fiction and horror.

Interestingly, the DOOM franchise sale arrived on the same day as the release date announcement for the next title in the franchise, DOOM: The Dark Ages, set to release on May 15, 2025.

Here are the prices of all the DOOM games on Steam currently:

DOOM (2016) : $3.99 ( -80% )

: $3.99 ( ) DOOM + DOOM II : $3.99 ( -60% )

: $3.99 ( ) DOOM 64 : $1.99 ( -60% )

: $1.99 ( ) DOOM 3 : $3.99 ( -60% )

: $3.99 ( ) DOOM Eternal: $9.99 (-75%)

Additionally, the complete DOOM anthology bundle is available for $28.30 at a 73% discount. This bundle includes every major DOOM release allowing fans to own the full series at a significantly lower cost.

Do note that the DOOM franchise sale 2025 is there only for a limited time, starting on January 24, 2025, and ending on January 30, 2025. Once the sale ends, the prices of all the DOOM games are very likely to revert to the original.

If you are interested, you can visit the DOOM Franchise Sale 2025 on Steam here.

