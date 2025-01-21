Halo Master Chief collection is on sale for 75% off — get 6 iconic titles at a discounted price

The Halo Master Chief collection is currently available on Steam at a whopping 75% discount. This is a great opportunity for Halo fans to get a series of games for a relatively small price. The individual items included in this pack can also be purchased separately for the same discounted amount.
It is a limited-time offer, so if you wish to expand your Steam library and games collection, you can choose to take advantage of this massive sale and secure the Halo Master Chief collection.
This article will explore all the details regarding the same.
The Halo Master Chief collection on Steam available at a massive discount
The Halo Master Chief collection of games is currently under a special promotion that has lowered the price of the entire bundle. The offer will end on February 3, 2025, after which, the sale will likely be removed and the price tag will return to its original amount.
With that said, here is a list of all the items that you can get by purchasing this collection:
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection
- Halo: Reach
- Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary
- Halo 2: Anniversary
- Halo 3
- Halo 3: Orbital Drop Shock Troopers
- Halo 4
The entire collection received quite a few changes and now boasts optimized performance for PCs, with support for 4k resolution at over 60 FPS. The developers have also provided more options that can be tweaked, including input device customization, ultrawide display support, field-of-view changes, and more.
Fans can enjoy all the campaign modes for all the titles, and play through over 60 missions to complete the storyline. Moreover, the games have multiplayer support with various maps and game modes. You can also take advantage of the Forge mode to create personal scenarios with the map editor for custom games.
The game has a modest specification requirement and will likely be supported on most modern setups. This means that you can crank up the settings and enjoy the game at higher resolutions and optimized FPS for a smooth gameplay experience.
