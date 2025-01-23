Doom The Dark Ages confirms May 2025 release date

In a few months, Doom The Dark Ages’ release will hit. The upcoming prequel to Doom 2016 and Doom Eternal brings more story, gore, and guns than ever before. We were fortunate to get a sneak peek at the upcoming medieval fantasy Doom title and learned perhaps the most important thing of all.

Besides delving into its gameplay, guns, and demons, we learned that Doom The Dark Ages will be released on May 15, 2025. It’s only a few months away until you can claim your Shield Saw and slash through the forces of Hell.

Xbox Developer Direct confirms May release date for Doom The Dark Ages

According to id Software and Bethesda Softworks, Doom The Dark Ages’ release date is May 15, 2025. It’s only a matter of months before the biggest Doom game of all time hits store shelves. With a wide assortment of new melee weapons — not to mention awesome guns — The Doom Slayer will carve a path of destruction across several levels.

Behold - the Skull Crusher gun! (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The missions are bigger and more open, allowing players to explore and slaughter in a way that fits them. Whether you’re grinding up skulls in the Skull Smasher or using a flail to pound away at the forces of darkness, there’s so much to be excited about in Doom The Dark Ages.

The game has been teased a few times — most recently at CES, during an Nvidia presentation — but our recent hands-off preview showed more than ever. Whether you were excited about the parry system, the flexibility in difficulty, or perhaps simply being a gore-covered Captain America with the Shield Saw, you won’t have to wait much longer.

This is a Doom for everyone, featuring giant monster battles, cybernetic dragons, and more intensity in the Glory Kill system than ever before.

Doom The Dark Ages launches globally on May 15, 2025, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows. The game hasn't been confirmed for Nintendo Switch or Switch 2.

