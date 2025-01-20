Can you play Hell Let Loose on PS5?

Hell Let Loose, a World War II shooter by Team17 has started gaining massive traction amongst the realistic military game enjoyers. The title recently reached an all-time peak of concurrent players and has been receiving mostly positive reception from the community. Some players might be wondering about its availability on console platforms. Hell Let Loose has been officially available for PlayStation 5 since October 5, 2021.

Unfortunately, the game is unavailable for PlayStation 4. This article will tell you everything about Hell Let Loose on PS5.

Hell Let Loose on PS5: Features and price

Hell Let Loose is a realistic war FPS that puts players in large-scale 50 vs 50 battles. You can take on various roles to work together and achieve strategic objectives. The game is set in World War II battle locations like Omaha Beach and Stalingrad, providing an authentic and intense experience. Interestingly, the game has negligible rewards for individual performers and motivates players to work as a team.

Hell Let Loose is available on PlayStation 5 and is currently priced at $49.99. Do note that buying the game will only give access to the single-player content. To access multiplayer and enjoy the battle royale, you need to purchase a PlayStation Plus subscription separately. The three tiers of PS+ are priced as follows:

PlayStation Plus Essential : $9.99 per month

: $9.99 per month PlayStation Plus Extra : $14.99 per month

: $14.99 per month PlayStation Plus Premium: $17.99 per month

Additionally, the game supports crossplay between PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, enhancing the multiplayer experience by expanding the player pool. However, crossplay between consoles and PC users is not available.

Despite its availability on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the game has not been released on older consoles. Given its detailed graphics and demanding gameplay, the developers likely focused on newer platforms for optimal performance. If you’re interested, Hell Let Loose is available for purchase on the following platforms:

