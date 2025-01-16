One of the most realistic FPS is 40% off on Steam now, how to get it during the sale

If you're a fan of tactical FPS, then you might be aware of Ready or Not, a game considered as one of the most realistic FPS titles ever made. It is known for its gameplay and emphasis on teamwork and strategy. From rescuing hostages to handling bomb threats, every choice you make impacts the outcome.

To make matters even more interesting, Ready or Not is currently available for 40% off on Steam for a limited time. This is a golden opportunity for FPS enthusiasts to dive into a game that’s earned a "Very Positive" rating from players.

On that note, this article will mention all the necessary information you would require regarding the sale on Ready or Not.

Also read: 5 underrated FPS games that you should play

Trending

Tactical FPS title Ready or Not available at 40% off on Steam

Expand Tweet

Ready or Not is a tactical FPS title that stands out for its realistic approach to gameplay. Developed and published by VOID Interactive, it was released for PC on December 13, 2023. It sold around six million copies on Steam as per both Gamalytic and VG Insights, two trusted gaming industry data analytics websites.

The game is set in a fictional city named Los Sueños, where you lead a SWAT team to plan and execute missions ranging from hostage rescues to bomb defusals. This game encourages strategy and teamwork, rewarding players who use precise tactics over reckless action. From advanced weapon handling mechanics to consulting real-world SWAT teams for accuracy, the developers have created an immersive experience.

Originally priced at $49.99, Ready or Not is currently priced at $29.99, as part of the Steam Midweek Deal. According to the official post by VOID Interactive, this offer will expire on January 20, 2025. The complete Ready or Not: LSPD Bundle is also available at a 34% discounted price.

With its impressive ratings and realistic gameplay, Ready or Not is a must-have for fans of this genre. If you are interested, you can grab this deal on Steam here.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.