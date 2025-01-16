Delta Force Season 2: Everything you need to know

As the Debut Season Genesis comes to an end, players are awaiting massive updates with the new Delta Force Season 2 Starfall. The new season is planned to go live on January 18, 2025, at 02:00 AM UTC, introducing several new additions as well as feature updates that will improve the gameplay experience of both game modes, Warfare and Operations.

A new operator Sineva is joining the roster with Delta Force Season 2 Starfall release. This new character will bring a completely new playstyle to the Engineer class. Equipping an extendable full-body ballistic shield and a Grapple gun, Alexei Petrov is going to bring a breath of fresh air to teams that get stuck on choke points.

In this article, we will explore all the various changes and updates coming with Delta Force Season 2 Starfall and how they might impact the gameplay experience.

Trending

Delta Force Season 2 Starfall: Operations

New Hot Zone game mode in Delta Force Season 2 Starfall (Image via TiMi Studios Group)

New Operations: Hot Zone mode in Delta Force Season 2 Starfall

Hot Zone introduces a 3v3v3 PvPvP mode in which teams fight to upload and secure the MandelCell on a small map. Destroying every opposing player or successfully uploading the MandelCell will result in a victory. The first team to win three rounds is declared the winner. Each round lasts roughly two minutes.

Before every round, all operators start with some points that can be used to purchase various preset gear. Gamers can gain extra points by winning, killing, and even losing. In contrast to other modes, this one solely contains combat supplies (such as Premium Ammo, Syringes, and Painkillers) rather than general collectibles.

New area "Underground" in Zero Dam

Originally the center of this massive hydroelectric project, Zero Dam's subterranean ground is now a covert location for the Ahsarah Guard's trading and storage activities. All secrets and treasures are hidden inside and awaiting discovery by brave players who venture into these lands.

New area "Broken Bridge" in Space City

A new Broken Bridge map coming in Delta Force Season 2 Starfall (Image via TiMi Studios Group)

Haavk rocket crashes have increased in frequency in recent times, which begs the question of whether this is Reis's meticulously planned "fireworks" to bring down Skynet or are these accidents a cover from Haavkto upgrade Skynet. Players will need to infiltrate the Broken Bridge area, seize the highly valuable reentry capsule, and discover all the underlying secrets behind these events.

New Events in Operations

Lunar New Year Event - Fall of Skynet

As part of the festivities, rockets will be launched and detonated at random throughout all maps during the first one to two hours after midnight on Lunar New Year's Eve.

Operation Starfall

Triggers with a specific probability where players can then explode Haavk's launching rockets in midair after accepting.

New Ammo type added in Operations

7.62x51mm UN (Lv.2) ammo type will be added with Delta Force Season 2 Starfall.

Delta Force Season 2 Starfall: Warfare

Operations game mode in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studios Group)

New "Fortifications" feature

There is now a new hammer tool which brings the new Fortification system. To assist in holding positions, gamers can now create defensive fortifications to ensure victory. Operators will be able to equip the hammer to provide cover and create defensive setups.

Using the new construction markers and highlighted outlines, players can identify every fortification that has been built or can be built within a range. Multiple operators can construct together since the progress is globally synchronized. This makes fortifying positions well coordinated since even partially built constructions retain their progress.

Completing fortifications (which show up on the map), demolishing fortifications, fortifications receiving damage, and kills from cover all earn points. Additionally, when allies are killed with mounted weapons on their fortifications, builders are rewarded with points.

New "Leap" movement mechanic

In order to use this new movement mechanic "Leap" players need to press the appropriate keybind while sprinting. This "Leap" cannot be carried out executed sprinting. You can only leap forward which means that the direction of the leap is fixed.

While diving, you can utilize all left-hand throwable devices and some non-offensive objects, but you can't aim or shoot. If you are killed or struck by a skill that has control effects (such the QLL32 Crouching Tiger or the Grappling Hook), the leap exits its animation instantly.

New "Knife Edge" map in Warfare

New Knife Edge warfare map in Delta Force Season 2 Starfall (Image via TiMi Studios Group)

G.T.I. responds by accusing Haavk of a Haavkan false flag operation to gain control, while Haavk accuses G.T.I. of destroying the dam in order to interfere in Ahsarah's affairs. But the Ahsarah people hold fast to their own interpretation of reality.

Only the clash of steel and the thunder of gunfire can cut through the mists in Knife Edge, where falsehoods loom large, and expose the real masterminds behind the dam's devastation. Players will experience warfare at the edge of high altitude map designed to incorporate close-quarter battle as well as vehicular warfare.

New "Trainwreck" map in Warfare

New Trainwreck map in Delta Force Season 2 Starfall (Image via TiMi Studios Group)

G.T.I. accuses Haavk of reactivating a long-dormant covert weapons plant, while Haavk strongly denounces G.T.I. for destroying their important mining activities and vital delivery lines. In this "Trainwreck" of a situation, the earth speeds into an abyss of chaos like a rogue train, and players will be able to fight to the death in this gritty new map hurdling towards destruction.

New Events in Warfare

Ascension Major Event - Giant Tower Destroyed by Skynet Satellite Debris

In Ascension Zone D, players can employ a lot of firepower to attack and eventually bring down the spire after the Skynet satellite crash.

A totally new attack and defense experience will result from the collapse, which will reveal tunnels beneath the spire and move goal D from the platform to beneath the spire. This brings about new attack and defense strategies on the Ascension map.

New Class Gadgets in Warfare game mode Delta Force Season 2

New class gadgets coming with Delta Force Season 2 Starfall (Image via TiMi Studios Group)

Assault category of operators will now receive a new class-specific gadget, the High-Explosive Grenade Launcher. This gadget will allow Assault class players to deal with vehicles in warfare in an easier fashion, without having to switch to Engineer class.

Support category of operators will now receive a new class-specific gadge Smoke Grenade launcher. This gadget will ensure that players can create some visual cover in the midst of the warfare in order to rescue downed teammates.

New Operator Alexei "Sineva" Petrov in Delta Force Season 2

The newest operator coming in Delta Force Season 2 Starfall (Image via TiMi Studios Group)

Operator Role: Engineer

Tactical Gear-Total Armor: Bring out a new and extendable shield for full-body protection and a heavy vest that lessens the damage from bullets and explosives.

Shield bash: Have the ability to deflect hostile throwables and knock down adversaries.

Grapple Gun: Use a grappling hook to draw objects or foes closer to you. Useable on characters that have been downed.

Razor Wire Gadget: Deploy razor wire by throwing a grenade that detonates upon hit. Passing enemies will create noise and sustain damage.

Operator Trait-Rear Guard: The Blast Shield guards you from behind when it is not in use by being mounted to your back.

New Firearms and Attachments in Delta Force Season 2

New thermal sights, shotgun speedloader, and extended mag come with Starfall (Image via TiMi Studios Group)

There are three new weapons added with Delta Force Season 2 Starfall. These are:

SR9 Marksman Rifle.

QCQ171 Submachine Gun.

QJB201 Light Machine Gun.

There are also several new weapon attachments that are being added to counter the Smoke-meta of current Warfare matches especially those of General-Marshall ranked lobbies. These attachments are:

M870/M1014 Shotgun Speedloader.

5.8 Newtype 45-Round Extended Mag.

Advanced Thermal Fusion Holographic Sight, Advanced Thermal Vision Combat Scope, 8x Advanced Thermal Sniper Scope, etc.

Also read: How to access the Firing Range in Delta Force

New Activity System - TurBrick in Delta Force Season 2 Starfall

New Turbrick system coming to Delta Force Season 2 Starfall (Image via TiMi Studios Group)

These new TurBricks can be bought for $100,000 each from the Tactical Warfare Unit in Operations with Tekniq Alloy. They can be obtained by accruing Warfare points, which are determined by how well a player performs during a match. TurBricks can also be acquired via Special Holiday Occasions and as Pass Level Incentives.

Unlike Mandelbricks, these TurBricks are free to open and require no additional cost. These TurBricks can reward Hackclaw's Toy Box series Deluxe Charms, with a chance to obtain Legendary Deluxe Charms or the ultimate hidden Legendary Charm, Source of Destruction.

Each tier of Deluxe Charm has distinct qualities and comes in a variety of colors.

Gold Quality (Hidden): contains firing motion effect, random pattern, and random base color and material

Gold Quality: Unpredictable pattern, base color, and substance

Out of sight Feature: Gold Hidden qualities can be unlocked with Deluxe Charm's collecting feature. The self-illuminating hidden feature on some sections can be unlocked by collecting all Gold tier styles (apart from hidden variants), thus you don't have to acquire the same color series.

Blue and Purple Quality: No unique characteristics, random pattern, base color, and random material

Also read: How to level up guns easily in Delta Force

Grade reset rules for Warfare and Operations in Delta Force Season 2 Starfall

Merit Grade will be reset post Delta Force Season 2 Starfall release (Image via TiMi Studios Group)

Grade reset for Warfare game mode in Delta Force Season 2:

Private III -> Private III

Private II -> Private II

Private I -> Private I

Corporal III -> Private I

Corporal II -> Corporal III

Corporal I -> Corporal III

Sergeant IV -> Corporal II

Sergeant III -> Corporal II

Sergeant II -> Corporal II

Sergeant I -> Corporal I

Lieutenant IV -> Corporal I

Lieutenant III -> Corporal I

Lieutenant II -> Sergeant IV

Lieutenant II -> Sergeant IV

Colonel V -> Sergeant IV

Colonel IV -> Sergeant III

Colonel III -> Sergeant III

Colonel II -> Sergeant III

Colonel I -> Sergeant II

General V -> Sergeant II

General IV -> Sergeant II

General III -> Sergeant I

General II -> Sergeant I

General I -> Sergeant I

Marshal -> Lieutenant IV

Grade reset for Operations game mode in Delta Force Season 2:

Bronze III -> Bronze III

Bronze II -> Bronze II

Bronze I -> Bronze I

Silver III -> Silver III

Silver II -> Silver II

Silver I -> Silver I

Gold IV -> Silver I

Gold III -> Gold IV

Gold II -> Gold IV

Gold I -> Gold III

Platinum IV -> Gold III

Platinum III -> Gold II

Platinum II -> Gold II

Platinum I -> Gold I

Diamond V -> Platinum IV

Diamond IV -> Platinum IV

Diamond III -> Platinum III

Diamond II -> Platinum III

Diamond I -> Platinum II

Black Hawk V -> Platinum I

Black Hawk IV -> Diamond V

Black Hawk III -> Diamond IV

Black Hawk II -> Diamond III

Black Hawk I -> Diamond II

Delta Force Pinnacle -> Diamond I

Also read: Best CAR-15 build in Delta Force

Operator balancing changes in Delta Force Season 2 Starfall

Vyron is an operator of the Assault Class in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studios Group)

Recon class in Delta Force Season 2:

Warfare - Added new weapons for Recon Operators: SCAR-H Battle Rifle and AUG Assault Rifle

D-wolf (Assault):

Triple Blaster fuse delay increased 2.5s to 3s (All Modes)

Triple Blaster minimum damage decreased 10 to 1 (All Modes)

Vyron (Assault):

Magnetic Bomb maximum damage increased 100 to 125 (Warfare)

Magnetic Bomb maximum damage radius decreased 4m to 1m (Warfare)

Magnetic Bomb damage against tanks decreased 45 to 35 (Warfare)

Reduced Magnetic Bomb throw distance (Warfare)

Magnetic Bomb fuse delay increased 2.5s to 3s (Operations)

Magnetic Bomb maximum damage decreased 125 to 110 (Operations)

Stinger (Support):

Hive-Tech Pistol healing duration on squadmates increased 20s to 60s (Operations)

Hive-Tech Smoke Grenade healing duration after tinting increased 20s to 60s (Operations)

Toxik (Support):

Adrenaline effect radius: 9m → 12.5m (All modes)

Adrenaline buff Level 1 ADS Speed reduction increased from -25% to -30%, Level 1 aim punch reduction increased from -30% to -40% (Warfare)

Adrenaline buff Level 1 ADS Speed reduction increased from -25% to -30%, Level 1-2 aim punch reduction increased from -20% to -35%, Level 3-4 aim punch reduction increased from -40% to -45% (Operations)

Luna (Recon):

Volt Arrow hitting a vehicle now applies a Laser Indicator lock-on effect (Warfare)

Volt Arrow cooldown decreased 45s to 40s, now increases the delay when hit targets attempt to use healing items (Operations)

Uluru (Engineer):

Incendiary Grenade now has a 0.25s delay before damage starts after ignition on the ground (All modes)

Incendiary Grenade no longer has the 0.5s damage delay during continuous burning phase, enemies now take damage immediately when entering burning areas (Warfare)

Loitering Munition energy consumption during acceleration increased from 2x to 3x times the basic flight energy cost (Operations)

Also read: Best ASh-12 build in Delta Force

Weapon balance adjustments in Delta Force Season 2 Starfall

Several weapon balancing changes arriving with Delta Force Season 2 Starfall (Image via TiMi Studios Group)

Both modes in Delta Force Season 2:

Increased lens stability gains during firing from each Stability attribute point

Significantly decreased the effect of Stability on crosshair jump after taking hits

Decreased vertical and horizontal recoil gains from each recoil attribute point

All attachments that affect weapon stability during firing had their weapon stability qualities reduced by 50%,

All attachments that affect lens stability during fire had their lens stability values returned to baseline.

CI-19 Horizontal recoil increased drastically while recoil decreased from 42 to 40.

Warfare game mode:

New weapons for Recon Operators: SCAR-H Battle Rifle and AUG Assault Rifle

AWM Sniper Rifle: Basic damage changed from 85 to 100, Basic range changed from 55m to 30m

K416 Assault Rifle: Abdomen damage changed from 16 to 21

Slightly reduced control benefits when laser sight is activated. When activated: Control bonus reduced from +10 to +7

All Long Barrels now have greater Control penalties but provide increased Stability: Handling changed from -7 to -10 Stability changed from 4 to 6

New Stable Gas Block: Recoil Control +4+2, Control changed from +3 to 0, Stability changed from +4 to +2, Effective Range and Muzzle Velocity +30% changed to Effective Range +15%

Operations game mode:

Except for Level 7 .338 Lap Mag AP ammo, all ammunition now has increased damage reduction: from 25% to 50% against same-level armor, and from 0% to 25% against armor one level lower.

Limb damage multiplier for all weapons changed from 0.6 to 0.4

SVD Sniper Rifle: Damage against armor changed from 52 to 56, Headshot damage multiplier changed from 1.9 to 2.2

SV-98 Sniper Rifle: Basic damage changed from 55 to 60, Damage against armor changed from 53 to 58, Headshot damage multiplier changed from 2.2 to 2.5

SR-25 Marksman Rifle: Headshot damage multiplier changed from 1.9 to 2.1

PSG-1 Marksman Rifle: Headshot damage multiplier changed from 1.9 to 2.1

M700 Sniper Rifle: Basic damage changed from 55 to 61, Damage against armor changed from 53 to 58, Headshot damage multiplier changed from 2.2 to 2.5

R93 Sniper Rifle: Basic damage changed from 55 to 61, Damage against armor changed from 53 to 58, Headshot damage multiplier changed from 2.2 to 2.5

Desert Eagle, .357 Revolver: Headshot damage multiplier changed from 1.9 to 2.2

9x19mm Ammo: RIP ammo base damage multiplier changed from 1.3 to 1.8, Tier 1 & 2 ammo base damage multiplier changed from 1.0 to 1.2

45 ACP: RIP ammo base damage multiplier changed from 1.3 to 1.8, Tier 1 & 2 ammo base damage multiplier changed from 1.0 to 1.2

5.7x28mm: R37.F ammo base damage multiplier changed from 1.3 to 1.6, Tier 1 & 2 ammo base damage multiplier changed from 1.0 to 1.2

12 Gauge: 8.5mm buckshot base damage multiplier changed from 1.0 to 1.4, 7mm buckshot base damage multiplier changed from 0.75 to 1.15, Tier 2, 3 & 4 slug base damage multiplier changed from 4.5 to 4.8

Other Ammo: Tier 1 & 2 ammo base damage multiplier changed from 1.0 to 1.1, Tier 5 9x19mm & .45 ACP ammo are temporarily unavailable to obtain and can only be used in Hot Zone Arena.

Fixed an issue with incorrect G17 chest and abdomen damage multipliers.

Fixed an issue with incorrect aim speed debuff application from helmets, ballistic vests, and chest rigs.

Other changes in Delta Force Season 2 Starfall:

Changed the M14 Marksman Rifle's default firing mode to full auto.

Fixed an issue where ammo could be lost when firing at moving targets.

Increased melee attack hit range and improved melee hit detection logic to make melee attacks more reliable.

Warfare Class Gadget balance adjustments

Active Denial System no longer intercepts vehicle missiles and main weapons. Engineer's AT4, Stinger, Javelin, and Loitering Munition are also no longer intercepted.

Removed Claymore Mine from Support class operators.

Stinger Missile flight speed reduced 150m/s to 120m/s, maximum turning angle decreased from 45° to 50°.

Anti-Personnel Launcher damage against vehicles decreased 10 to 7.

Gameplay improvement in Delta Force Season 2 Starfall

Increased equipment display for operators: some tactical gear or gadgets will now be clearly mounted on some operators' backs, reducing the visual impact of first-person effects for operators in warfare mode.

Resolved a problem where there were unusual pauses between successive tosses of the magnetic bomb.

Fixed a problem where the Signal Decoder would show 0 for the player count even when it would identify opponent operator gear information.

Resolved a problem that prevented Swarm Drones from being used on hills.

Added a unique lock-on indicator for cars that the laser indicator targets, setting it apart from conventional lock-on alerts for weapons.

For more information on Delta Force, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.