The best MP5 build in Delta Force can easily handle gunfights in any situation one might find themselves in. This superb SMG has a fairly high rate of fire that stands at 820 rpm, has moderate recoil, and is quite easy to use in the shooter. These qualities make it a solid pick for newcomers and veterans alike. However, it has one major caveat—its damage range. Even then, since it's an SMG, players won't truly notice its cons unless they opt for long-range fights.

In this guide, we will take a closer look at the best MP5 build in the shooter along with the right calibrations to get the most out of it.

Note: Parts of this article are based on the author's opinon.

Best Delta Force MP5 build

Use these attachments to set up the best Delta Force MP5 build:

Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Right Rail: PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo

PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo Barrel: MP5SD SpecOps Integrally Suppressed Barrel

MP5SD SpecOps Integrally Suppressed Barrel Foregrip: Competition Hand Stop

Competition Hand Stop Mag: MP5 50-Round Drum Mag

MP5 50-Round Drum Mag Stock: Core Rail Stock

Trending

The loadout code for this Delta Force MP5 Submachine Gun build is as follows:

MP5 Submachine Gun-Warfare-6F57F2809B793ILS11ON5

Setting up the best Delta Force MP5 build (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

All these attachments combined further make the SMG easier to use. It focuses on improving the control stats of the weapon, which essentially means it is optimized for the least possible recoil. After building your loadout, head over to the Firing Range and test the build to get a hang of it.

Read on for more details on how these attachments render the gun as the best MP5 build in Delta Force.

How do these attachments affect the MP5?

Here's how all these attachments individually affect the SMG and make it the best MP5 build in the shooter:

The Panoramic Red Dot Sight is a clean optical sight suited for close-range combat. Although you can use any optic of your choice, using any sight with a zoom level of more than 2x is not recommended.

is a clean optical sight suited for close-range combat. Although you can use any optic of your choice, using any sight with a zoom level of more than 2x is not recommended. The PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo drastically improves handling and accuracy and allows for tactical stance, which comes in handy in close-quarter combat. However, this laser light is visible to enemies, so keep this in mind before heading into a gun fight.

drastically improves handling and accuracy and allows for tactical stance, which comes in handy in close-quarter combat. However, this laser light is visible to enemies, so keep this in mind before heading into a gun fight. The MP5SD SpecOps Integrally Suppressed Barrel is a superb barrel option for the MP5. It has an integrated suppressor that keeps you off the radar, boosts damage range and bullet velocity, and improves handling and control stats.

is a superb barrel option for the MP5. It has an integrated suppressor that keeps you off the radar, boosts damage range and bullet velocity, and improves handling and control stats. The Competition Hand Stop is another attachment that improves handling, which makes the firearm easier to use aggressively. It also improves overall accuracy.

is another attachment that improves handling, which makes the firearm easier to use aggressively. It also improves overall accuracy. The MP5 50-Round Drum Mag boosts the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 50. The 20 additional bullets can definitely come in handy to take on multiple targets at once or engage in a mid-range fight, where the damage drop off is high, requiring more bullets to eliminate an enemy.

boosts the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 50. The 20 additional bullets can definitely come in handy to take on multiple targets at once or engage in a mid-range fight, where the damage drop off is high, requiring more bullets to eliminate an enemy. Finally, the Core Rail Stock helps improve the control as well as handling stats of the weapon.

Also read: How to level up your weapons easily in DF

Best MP5 build calibration settings in Delta Force

To make the most out of your best MP5 build in Delta Force, calibrate these few attachments:

Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm Foregrip: Thickness +20.00 mm, Weight Limit +20.00 g

Thickness +20.00 mm, Weight Limit +20.00 g Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Placement +4 Slot

Exploring the best MP5 build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

All these calibrations enhance the weapon to suit all playstyles. On the Barrel, these calibrations increase the muzzle velocity and the firing stability. In the case of the Foregrip, these tweaks give additional control and stabilize the aim when moving. As for the Stock, it improves firing stability and gives more control of the recoil.

Read more: Best AUG build in Delta Force

That covers everything you need to know about the best MP5 build in Team Jade's latest first-person shooter.

For the latest DF news and guides, check out the articles linked below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.