By using the best M16A4 build in Delta Force, you can significantly improve your chances of winning gunfights. Although it is one of the earliest rifles available in the game, few players tend to pick it. It's a burst-fire weapon and this limits the Assault Rifle's potential in certain scenarios. As a result, it is often overlooked by many. However, this burst-fire mode brings a few unique features to the table.

First of all, the recoil is negligible at close-range engagements. Moreover, if you can successfully land all the bullets in a burst, you dealing 75 damage per click, which is quite high. Fortunately, the game has a robust gunsmith system that allows you to take complete control of the gun and tweak its various attributes.

This comes in handy when mitigating the cons of the weapon and helps you maximize its strengths. Hence, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best M16A4 build in the game to get the most out of it.

Best Delta Force M16A4 build

To create the best Delta Force M16A4 build, you must use the attachments mentioned below:

Barrel: AR Gabriel Long Barrel Combo

AR Gabriel Long Barrel Combo Upper Rail: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Right Rail: DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo

DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo Left Rail: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Upper Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Right Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Left Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Foregrip: Resonant Ergonomic Grip

Resonant Ergonomic Grip Magazine: M4 45-Round Extended Mag

M4 45-Round Extended Mag Mag Mount: Badger Small Mag Assist (Black)

Badger Small Mag Assist (Black) Rear Grip: Phantom Rear Grip

Phantom Rear Grip Stock: Cardinal Stable Stock

Cardinal Stable Stock Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight (or as per preference)

The loadout code of this Delta Force M16A4 build is as follows:

M16A4 Assault Rifle-Warfare-6F577R409B793ILS11ON5

Setting up the best Delta Force M16A4 build (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Since it's a burst-fire weapon and will be among the first guns available to many, the objective of this build is to make it as easy to use as possible. The main focus here is to improve the handling and control statistics so even newcomers have a good time with it.

Be sure to head into the Firing Range before you step on the battlefield. This will help you learn how the gun behaves and what you can expect from it during your match.

If you want to learn more about how the attachments affect the M16A4, check out the section below.

How do these attachments affect the M16A4?

Below is a brief description of how each of these attachments affects the gun and helps it become the best M16A4 build in the game:

The AR Gabriel Long Barrel Combo increases the damage range and the muzzle velocity, making it ideal for long-range gunfights. It also helps with controlling recoil.

increases the damage range and the muzzle velocity, making it ideal for long-range gunfights. It also helps with controlling recoil. The DD Python Handguard boosts the overall handling stat by one point. With five of these, you are essentially gaining five additional handling points for the best M16A4 build.

boosts the overall handling stat by one point. With five of these, you are essentially gaining five additional handling points for the best M16A4 build. The DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo allows for Tactical Stance, which will be useful in close-range fights. On top of that, it improves the accuracy as well as the handling stats of the gun.

allows for Tactical Stance, which will be useful in close-range fights. On top of that, it improves the accuracy as well as the handling stats of the gun. The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator significantly lowers the vertical recoil, transforming the gun into what is essentially a laser beam shooting machine.

significantly lowers the vertical recoil, transforming the gun into what is essentially a laser beam shooting machine. The Resonant Ergonomic Grip also helps with lowering vertical recoil and stabilizes the in-game camera for easier target acquisition.

also helps with lowering vertical recoil and stabilizes the in-game camera for easier target acquisition. The M4 45-round Extended Mag boosts the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 45. This allows you to stay in a fight for longer durations.

boosts the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 45. This allows you to stay in a fight for longer durations. The Badger Small Mag Assist improves the M16A4's handling stats by one point, similar to the DD Python Handguard.

improves the M16A4's handling stats by one point, similar to the DD Python Handguard. The Phantom Rear Grip significantly improves handling stats and also helps with the control stats.

significantly improves handling stats and also helps with the control stats. The Cardinal Stable Stock increases the rifle's stability when firing in both fire modes i.e., in semi-auto as well as burst-fire mode.

increases the rifle's stability when firing in both fire modes i.e., in semi-auto as well as burst-fire mode. Finally, the Panoramic Red Dot Sight is a clean and precise optic for close-range gunfights. However, you can always pick an optical sight of your preference, depending on your needs.

Best M16A4 build calibration settings in Delta Force

Once you are done setting up the best M16A4 build in Delta Force, it's time to fine-tune the attachments to get the most out of them. Here is what we suggest:

Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm Foregrip: Thickness +20.00 mm, Weight Limit +20.00 g

Thickness +20.00 mm, Weight Limit +20.00 g Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm Stock: Stock Pad Placement +3, Cheek Pad Placement -3

Exploring the best M16A4 build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

These calibrations will further enhance the weapon. Although these tweaks are not as significant as changing the attachments themselves, it's certainly worth the time to calibrate them for the best possible results with the best M16A4 build in the title.

That covers everything that you need to know about setting up the best M16A4 build.

