Using the best CAR-15 build in Delta Force can drastically improve your chances of winning gunfights and possibly even carry your team to victory. This Assault Rifle is one of the earliest unlocks in the game, and most new players will find themselves using it. It doesn't excel in any particular area, but performs decently in almost all aspects. Its moderate fire rate and decent damage allow the weapon to shine at mid-range engagements. However, it suffers at close and long ranges.

Regardless, it's a great pick for newcomers and even the veterans who would like to switch things up a bit. That said, right out of the bat, the Assault Rifle wouldn't behave the best; fortunately, this is where the attachments kick in.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best CAR-15 build in Delta Force, along with the right calibrations to get the most out of it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Delta Force CAR-15 build

To set up the best Delta Force CAR-15 build, equip the attachments given below:

Barrel: AR Carbon Fiber Barrel Combo

AR Carbon Fiber Barrel Combo Upper Rail: PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo

PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo Right Rail: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Left Rail: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Upper Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Right Patch: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Left Patch: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Muzzle: Bastion Horizontal Compensator

Bastion Horizontal Compensator Foregrip: RK-0 Grip

RK-0 Grip Magazine: M4 45-Round Extended Mag

M4 45-Round Extended Mag Mag Mount: Badger Small Mag Assist (Black)

Badger Small Mag Assist (Black) Rear Grip: Phantom Rear Grip

Phantom Rear Grip Stock: Invasion Core Stock

Invasion Core Stock Optic: Holographic Sight (or as per preference)

The loadout code for this Delta Force CAR-15 build is as follows:

CAR-15 Assault Rifle-Warfare-6F573I809B793ILS11ON5

Setting up the best CAR-15 build in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Since the CAR-15 is a beginner's weapon, the goal of using these attachments is to make it as easy to use as possible. This means lower recoil, improved handling, control, stability, and more, to ensure all newcomers not only have a decent gun to play with but also play well with it.

Check out the section below for a brief overview of what each attachment does for the best CAR-15 build.

How do these attachments affect the CAR-15?

Here is a brief description of what each attachment mentioned above does for the weapon and helps it become the best CAR-15 build:

The AR Carbon Fiber Barrel Combo significantly improves the weapon's damage range and bullet velocity. Furthermore, it stabilizes the Assault Rifle and makes it easier for you to control when firing in full-auto mode.

significantly improves the weapon's damage range and bullet velocity. Furthermore, it stabilizes the Assault Rifle and makes it easier for you to control when firing in full-auto mode. The PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo helps in improving the accuracy and handling of the gun. Essentially, it gives a minute boost to the ADS speed.

helps in improving the accuracy and handling of the gun. Essentially, it gives a minute boost to the ADS speed. The Ranger Handguards improve control by one point. Using four of them increases the total control stat of the gun by four points, which is massive. This makes the rifle a lot easier to use.

improve control by one point. Using four of them increases the total control stat of the gun by four points, which is massive. This makes the rifle a lot easier to use. The DD Python Handguard improves the gun's handling stat by one point, and using it is recommended as you will get an increment in ADS speed.

improves the gun's handling stat by one point, and using it is recommended as you will get an increment in ADS speed. The Bastion Horizontal Compensator is the star of the show here. It rids a majority of the weapon's horizontal recoil, which is much more challenging to control and counter.

is the star of the show here. It rids a majority of the weapon's horizontal recoil, which is much more challenging to control and counter. The RK-0 Grip helps to reduce the CAR-15's vertical recoil. This will come in handy when you're trying to hit a target at longer ranges.

helps to reduce the CAR-15's vertical recoil. This will come in handy when you're trying to hit a target at longer ranges. As the name would suggest, the M4 45-Round Extended Mag boosts the gun's bullet count per magazine to 45, allowing you to stay in a gunfight for longer durations.

boosts the gun's bullet count per magazine to 45, allowing you to stay in a gunfight for longer durations. The Badger Small Mag Assist increases handling by one point, further improving the Assault Rifle's ADS speed.

increases handling by one point, further improving the Assault Rifle's ADS speed. The Phantom Rear Grip significantly improves handling (by seven points), and helps improve the gun's sprint-to-fire and ADS speeds.

significantly improves handling (by seven points), and helps improve the gun's sprint-to-fire and ADS speeds. The Invasion Core Stock helps reduce both horizontal and vertical recoil. It improves the weapon's control by six points, making it a lot easier to use.

helps reduce both horizontal and vertical recoil. It improves the weapon's control by six points, making it a lot easier to use. Finally, the Holographic Sight. We've included this in our recommended build due to its clean and precise design. But you can use any other Optic in the game.

Best CAR-15 build calibration settings in Delta Force

Once you've implemented the best CAR-15 build in Delta Force, it's now time to calibrate your attachments for further improvements. Here's what we recommend:

Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g

Weight Limit +50.00 g Foregrip: Thickness +20.00 mm

Thickness +20.00 mm Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Placement - 3 Slot

Exploring the best CAR-15 build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

These calibrations will further enhance the weapon, making it exceptionally easy to use. Although these changes will not be as drastic as switching attachments, they'll ensure you get the most out of the best CAR-15 build.

That covers everything you need to know about setting up the best CAR-15 build in Delta Force.

