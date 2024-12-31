The SCAR-H battle rifle in Delta Force was once considered the best weapon during the game’s early tests. However — it has since been nerfed — resulting in reduced control due to increased recoil and shake, making it difficult to handle. Despite these drawbacks, this weapon remains one of the most powerful weapons, capable of delivering devastating damage.

With the right build, players can overcome these challenges and dominate the battlefield. This article provides the best SCAR-H build in Delta Force to maximize its potential.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Delta Force SCAR-H build

The attachments listed below are designed to make the SCAR-H significantly easier to control. While this build sacrifices handling, specifically impacting ADS speed, it prioritizes control — which is crucial for landing accurate shots. This setup allows the battle rifle to eliminate enemies within seconds — making it ideal for medium-range battles.

Trending

SCAR H battle rifle in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Barrel: SCAR-H Beaver Long Barrel

SCAR-H Beaver Long Barrel Foregrip: Secret Order Bevel Foregrip

Secret Order Bevel Foregrip Rear Grip: Invasion Rear Grip

Invasion Rear Grip Stock: Skeleton Sniper Stock

Skeleton Sniper Stock Optic: Multi-Purpose Tactical Riser - Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Multi-Purpose Tactical Riser - Panoramic Red Dot Sight Tactical Device: PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo

PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo Magazine: SCAR-H 50-Round Drum Mag

SCAR-H 50-Round Drum Mag Left Rail: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Right Rail: Ranger Handguard

Ranger Handguard Upper Rail: Ranger Handguard

The loadout code for this Delta Force SCAR H battle rifle is as follows:

SCAR-H Battle Rifle-Warfare-6F5I3L009B793ILS11ON5

You must select the Engineer class in Delta Force's Warfare mode to use this weapon.

Also read: Best SMG-45 build in Delta Force

How do these attachments affect the M4A1?

This section explains how each attachment enhances the SCAR-H, creating the best loadout for optimal performance.

Delta Force gunsmith (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator is a key attachment that significantly reduces vertical recoil. It keeps the aim stable during sustained fire and makes it easier to engage in ranged battles.

The SCAR-H Beaver Long Barrel improves muzzle velocity, range, and stability, enhancing the weapon's effectiveness at longer distances.

To manage horizontal recoil, the Secret Order Bevel Foregrip is essential, as it also improves overall weapon stability, making it more controllable.

The Invasion Rear Grip further enhances control and handling without any drawbacks, adding to the build's efficiency.

The Skeleton Sniper Stock compensates for the handling penalties caused by other attachments, restoring balance while improving stability during sustained fire.

For optics, it’s best to first equip the Multi-Purpose Tactical Riser, followed by the Panoramic Red Dot Sight, a fan-favorite optic with a clean sight picture ideal for precise aiming.

The PEQ-2 Red Laser-Light Combo becomes available when using the riser and contributes to faster ADS speed and improved hip-fire accuracy.

Additionally, the SCAR H 50-Round Drum Mag is a crucial upgrade, increasing the ammo capacity from 25 to 50 rounds. While it comes with certain drawbacks, the extended capacity ensures extended engagements without frequent reloads.

Finally, the Ranger Handguard should be equipped in all the rail slots to further enhance weapon control.

Also read: How to access the Firing Range in Delta Force

Best SCAR-H build calibration settings in Delta Force

After equipping the above-mentioned attachments, calibrate them to achieve slight improvements in the weapon's overall performance.

Riser Optic: Zoom Default; Pupil Distance -20.00 mm

Zoom Default; Pupil Distance -20.00 mm Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length -10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length -10.00 mm Foregrip: Weight Limit +20.00 g; Thickness Default

Weight Limit +20.00 g; Thickness Default Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness Default

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness Default Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Placement +2 Slot

Also read: Best CAR-15 build in Delta Force

For more Delta Force news and guides, check out the links below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.