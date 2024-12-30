Best SMG-45 build in Delta Force

The SMG-45 build can significantly improve the weapon's performance in Delta Force, particularly in close to medium-range battles. Delta Force features three primary modes: Warfare, Operations, and Black Hawk Down, although the last mode is not yet live.

Warfare, a traditional multiplayer mode, places players in massive arenas where they must capture or defend strategic points in battles against other players. On the other hand, Operations is an extraction-based mode where players navigate a map to collect valuable resources and items while engaging in PvPvE gunfights, with the risk of losing all resources upon death.

This article will outline the best SMG-45 build for Delta Force's Warfare mode.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Delta Force SMG-45 build

In Delta Force's Warfare mode, certain weapons are available to certain classes.

There are four Operator classes: Assault, Support, Engineer, and Recon. The SMG 45 is available for the Support and Recon class.

SMG-45 Submachine Gun in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Below is the best build for the SMG 45, including the recommended attachments:

Muzzle: SMG Echo Suppressor

SMG Echo Suppressor Barrel: SMG-45 Fission Long Barrel

SMG-45 Fission Long Barrel Stock: UR Spec Ops Tactical Sight

UR Spec Ops Tactical Sight Rear Grip: AR Heavy Tower Grip

AR Heavy Tower Grip Grip Mount: Stable Grip Base (Black)

Stable Grip Base (Black) Magazine: SMG-45 40-Round Extended Mag

SMG-45 40-Round Extended Mag Foregrip: Secret Order Bevel Foregrip

Secret Order Bevel Foregrip Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

The loadout code for this Delta Force SMG-45 is as follows:

SMG-45 Submachine Gun-Warfare-6F575DO09B793ILS11ON5

You must reach at least level 5 to unlock this weapon. Once unlocked, use the weapon in matches to level it up and unlock the recommended attachments.

How do these attachments affect the SMG-45?

This section explains how each attachment enhances the SMG 45, making it the best loadout for optimal performance:

Delta Force gunsmith (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The SMG Echo Suppressor attachment increases the weapon's range and muzzle velocity while improving control, making it easier to manage during longer-distance engagements. It also reduces noise, decreasing visibility on the minimap when firing.

The SMG-45 Fission Long Barrel enhances the weapon's effectiveness at medium range by increasing range and muzzle velocity. Additionally, it improves control, handling, and stability, making the SMG more reliable in combat.

The UR Spec Ops Tactical Sight is designed to reduce recoil during sustained fire. This sight improves control and stability, ensuring accurate aim and greater effectiveness during extended engagements.

The AR Heavy Tower Grip boosts control, handling, stability, and accuracy, making it an essential attachment for consistent performance.

The SMG-45 40-round Extended Mag attachment increases the weapon's magazine capacity from 25 to 40 bullets.

The Secret Order Bevel Foregrip significantly improves recoil control, enhancing the weapon's overall handling during intense battles.

The Stable Grip Base (Black) provides a slight increase in handling, further refining the weapon's mobility.

The Panoramic Red Dot Sight offers a precision optic for a clear and accurate sight picture, enabling precise aiming for better target acquisition.

Best SMG 45 build calibration settings in Delta Force

After equipping the recommended attachments, calibrate them to achieve slight yet noticeable improvements in the weapon's overall performance.

Riser Optic: Zoom -0.25x; Pupil Distance +20.00 mm

Zoom -0.25x; Pupil Distance +20.00 mm Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length +10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g; Length +10.00 mm Foregrip: Weight Limit +20.00 g; Thickness +20.00 mm

Weight Limit +20.00 g; Thickness +20.00 mm Rear Grip: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Placement +4 Slot

