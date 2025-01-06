Using the best AUG build in Delta Force can make you a force to be reckoned with in long-range combat. It is one of the few Assault Rifles that can comfortably handle all gunfights at mid and long ranges. Boasting a decent rate of fire and moderate recoil, this gun is perfect for veterans as well as newcomers to the shooter. Even with no attachments equipped, the AUG is extremely easy to use. That said, with attachments on top of the base variant, you can further enhance the weapon and boost its stability and accuracy stats.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best AUG build in Delta Force, that can help you win gunfights with ease.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best Delta Force AUG build

To properly set up the best Delta Force AUG build, it is recommended that you use the following attachments:

Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Right Patch: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Upper Rail: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Right Rail: DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo

DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo Left Rail: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Barrel: AUG Elite Bipod Long Barrel

AUG Elite Bipod Long Barrel Muzzle: Sandstorm Vertical Compensator

Sandstorm Vertical Compensator Foregrip: Angled Hand Stop

Angled Hand Stop Mag: AUG 60-Round Drum

AUG 60-Round Drum Stock: AUG Stock Pad

AUG Stock Pad Cheek Pad: Universal Cheek Pad

The loadout code for this Delta Force AUG build is as follows:

AUG Assault Rifle-Warfare-6F5I6RO09B793ILS11ON5

Setting up the best Delta Force AUG build (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The combination of these attachments will significantly lower the recoil on the AUG, making it easier to use at longer ranges. On top of that, the weapon's stability is greatly enhanced, along with its damage range. This results in a full-auto Assault Rifle that can take care of all your opponents in any situation you might find yourself in — as should be expected from the best AUG build in the game.

Make sure to head into the Firing Range to test the loadout and familiarize yourself with the gun's behavior.

For more details on how these attachments affect the best AUG build in the game, check out the section below.

How do these attachments affect the AUG?

Below is a brief overview of each of these attachments and their impact on the best AUG build:

The Panoramic Red Dot Sight is a simple yet precise optical attachment. Although you can use any optic of your choice, we recommend this one for its minimalist design. Since it's a long-range build, you may also use magnification scopes.

is a simple yet precise optical attachment. Although you can use any optic of your choice, we recommend this one for its minimalist design. Since it's a long-range build, you may also use magnification scopes. The DD Python Handguard boosts handling by one point. With three of these, you are essentially increasing the overall handling stat by three.

boosts handling by one point. With three of these, you are essentially increasing the overall handling stat by three. The DBAL-X2 Purple Laser-Light Combo significantly improves the handling and accuracy of the rifle. Moreover, it allows for a tactical stance, which is extremely powerful for close ranges.

significantly improves the handling and accuracy of the rifle. Moreover, it allows for a tactical stance, which is extremely powerful for close ranges. The AUG Elite Bipod Long Barrel increases the weapon's muzzle velocity and damage range. It also has a significant impact on the gun's control stats and stability.

increases the weapon's muzzle velocity and damage range. It also has a significant impact on the gun's control stats and stability. The Sandstorm Vertical Compensator helps a lot in controlling the vertical recoil. You can also switch it for the Bastion Horizontal Compensator if you think the horizontal recoil is a bit too much.

helps a lot in controlling the vertical recoil. You can also switch it for the Bastion Horizontal Compensator if you think the horizontal recoil is a bit too much. The Angled Hand Stop helps a ton with handling attributes. It makes the gun a lot easier to use, and will definitely come in handy when you are going on the offensive.

helps a ton with handling attributes. It makes the gun a lot easier to use, and will definitely come in handy when you are going on the offensive. The AUG 60-Round Drum is a great pick for this build. This is because, at longer ranges, the number of bullets required to take down an enemy will increase due to damage drop-off. As such, having 60 bullets per magazine is useful when engaging multiple targets at once, especially at long range.

is a great pick for this build. This is because, at longer ranges, the number of bullets required to take down an enemy will increase due to damage drop-off. As such, having 60 bullets per magazine is useful when engaging multiple targets at once, especially at long range. The AUG Stock Pad helps marginally with control and handling. Although it isn't much right out of the bat, the optimal calibrations for it (stated below) can certainly help.

helps marginally with control and handling. Although it isn't much right out of the bat, the optimal calibrations for it (stated below) can certainly help. The Universal Cheek Pad improves control and stability, which makes the weapon a lot more accurate and easy to use, especially in full-auto mode.

Best AUG build calibration settings in Delta Force

Once you are done equipping the attachments to set up the best AUG build, you must also calibrate them to get the most out of it. These are our suggestions:

Cheek Pad: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +50.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +50.00 mm Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +50.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +50.00 mm Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm Foregrip: Weight Limit +20.00 g, Thickness -20.00 mm

Exploring the best AUG build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

These calibrations further improve the gun. The Cheek Pad tweaks improve the firing stability and give you extra control over your rifle. As for the Stock, the aforementioned tuning also helps with firing stability and control. The tweaks to the Barrel stabilize the gun and increase its muzzle velocity. Finally, the Foregrip calibrations increase the ADS movement speed and give you additional control over your weapon.

That covers everything you need to know about the best AUG build in Team Jade's latest first-person shooter.

