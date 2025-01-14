The best ASh-12 build in Delta Force is extremely lethal in the right hands. Right out of the bat, the weapon has a high damage output, capable of taking out targets with just three to four bullets. However, this comes at a cost. The ASh-12 has a slow muzzle velocity and fire rate to compensate for the high damage per bullet. Furthermore, it has high recoil, which makes using the gun at medium ranges challenging for most players.

Hence, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the best ASh-12 build to help you get more kills and dominate your games.

Best Delta Force ASh-12 build

To create the best Delta Force ASh-12 build, you must use the attachments that are listed below:

Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

Panoramic Red Dot Sight Left Rail: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Right Rail: PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo

PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo Upper Rail: DD Python Handguard

DD Python Handguard Barrel: ASh-12 Annihilator Precision Long Barrel

ASh-12 Annihilator Precision Long Barrel Muzzle: Titan Suppressor

Titan Suppressor Foregrip: Resonant Ergonomic Grip

Resonant Ergonomic Grip Magazine: ASh-12 30-Round Extended Mag

ASh-12 30-Round Extended Mag Stock: ASh-12 Sniper Stock

Setting up the best ASh-12 build in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

This build is curated to help lower the recoil of the weapon so that it's easier to use in medium ranges as well. On top of that, these attachments help boost the damage range and muzzle velocity, ensuring that you emerge victorious in most of your engagements.

In fact, the recoil reduction is so drastic that you can notice the difference almost instantly. Simply head over to the Firing Range with the base variant and compare it against the best ASh-12 build as mentioned above. You'll notice the changes this one brings to the table.

How do these attachments affect the ASh-12?

If you want to learn how each of these attachments affects the ASh-12, read on below:

The Panoramic Red Dot Sight is a precise and clean optical sight in the game. You can use any optic of your preference but it isn't recommended to go with anything higher than a 2x scope.

is a precise and clean optical sight in the game. You can use any optic of your preference but it isn't recommended to go with anything higher than a 2x scope. The DD Python Handguard gives a decent boost to the handling stats, making the firearm a lot easier to use in close-range engagements.

gives a decent boost to the handling stats, making the firearm a lot easier to use in close-range engagements. The PERST-7 Blue Laser-Light Combo improves handling and hip fire accuracy as well as allows for tactical stance. All of these improvements can be taken advantage of when the laser is turned on. These are meant to improve the weapon for close-quarter combat.

improves handling and hip fire accuracy as well as allows for tactical stance. All of these improvements can be taken advantage of when the laser is turned on. These are meant to improve the weapon for close-quarter combat. The ASh-12 Annihilator Precision Long Barrel significantly increases muzzle velocity and damage range. Apart from that, it reduces recoil and makes the weapon a lot more stable for those mid-range engagements.

significantly increases muzzle velocity and damage range. Apart from that, it reduces recoil and makes the weapon a lot more stable for those mid-range engagements. The Titan Suppressor also reduces recoil and provides gunshot suppression. This makes it difficult for your targets to spot you.

also reduces recoil and provides gunshot suppression. This makes it difficult for your targets to spot you. The Resonant Ergonomic Grip drastically reduces vertical recoil and stabilizes the in-game camera. This not only makes the gun easier to use but also makes it easier to see the targets when firing.

drastically reduces vertical recoil and stabilizes the in-game camera. This not only makes the gun easier to use but also makes it easier to see the targets when firing. The ASh-12 30-Round Extended Mag increases the bullet count per mag from 20 to 30. It's not much but it is the best option available, and you'll need all the bullets you can have to be able to take on multiple targets.

increases the bullet count per mag from 20 to 30. It's not much but it is the best option available, and you'll need all the bullets you can have to be able to take on multiple targets. Finally, the ASh-12 Sniper Stock has a tremendous impact on the weapon by making it a lot easier to control the recoil. It also helps with firing stability for smooth mid-range fights.

Best ASh-12 build calibration settings in Delta Force

After setting up the best ASh-12 build in Delta Force, it's time to calibrate these attachments to get the most out of the weapon. Here's what we recommend doing:

Barrel: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm

Weight Limit +50.00 g, Length +10.00 mm Foregrip: Weight Limit +20.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm

Weight Limit +20.00 g, Thickness +20.00 mm Stock: Weight Limit +50.00 g, Thickness +50.00 mm

Exploring the best ASh-12 build calibration settings (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

These calibrations are done to ensure that these attachments further enhance the rifle. The calibrations on the Barrel will improve the muzzle velocity and stability of the gun. Likewise, the tweaks on the Foregrip improve stability when moving and help with additional recoil control. Finally, the Stock calibrations also help with the recoil control and improve firing stability.

That covers everything that you need to know about creating the best ASh-12 build in the game.

