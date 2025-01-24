What is Beautiful Light? Everything we know about the PvPvPvE horror extraction shooter

Beautiful Light is an upcoming tactical FPS title that blends player-versus-player and player-versus-environment elements together. In this game, six teams of three operators each compete to enter a hostile environment, secure a valuable artifact, and successfully extract it. Interestingly, players will face not only rival teams but also player-controlled anomalies, adding layers of challenges.

Here's everything we know about Beautiful Light, as of this writing.

Beautiful Light: Everything we know so far

Release date

Developed by Deep Worlds SA, the game is expected to be released in December 2026, as indicated on its Steam page. Currently, it is in an invite-only playtesting phase. Interested players can sign up for playtesting through the official website.

Gameplay

As mentioned previously, players form squads of three and are tasked with retrieving a coveted artifact. The inclusion of player-controlled anomalies introduces unpredictable elements, ensuring that no two matches are the same.

The movement and sounds of the game are designed to be deliberate and realistic, adding to the tension. It introduces a unique Panic Layer to weapon handling animations that likely trigger when a player is alone in the forest, enhancing the sense of fear.

The dark and monotonous lighting offers a chilling atmosphere, immersing players in a dark world filled with eerie sounds.

Community engagement

Deep Worlds SA highly emphasizes transparency and community involvement in the development process of Beautiful Light. They offer opportunities for players to participate in playtests and provide feedback that helps shape the game's evolution.

The title has had a public Dev Timeline page since 2023, that has in-depth information about all the changes and progress done in the game's development so far. You can visit the Deep Worlds SA Dev Timeline here.

User interface

The game features arguably the most unique in-game interface for any FPS title. The in-game UI during combat is designed to enhance immersion by integrating it directly into the game world. Instead of traditional on-screen displays, players interact with a physical device within the game, such as the Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) from the Doom Franchise, but with much more capabilities.

This design choice aligns with the game's emphasis on realism and immersion, drawing players deeper into its horror-filled environment.

That's all we know about the game so far. If you are interested, you can visit their Steam page and wishlist the game.

