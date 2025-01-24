Sniper Elite Resistance release date and time for all regions

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified Jan 24, 2025 18:34 GMT
Sniper Elite Resitance release date across all regions, Sniper Elite Resitance
Sniper Elite Resitance release date across all regions (Image via Rebellion)

Rebellion has officially announced the release date and time for Sniper Elite Resistance. The third-person shooter will be released globally on January 30, 2025. Resistance will be the sixth title in the Sniper Elite series, and players can expect a complete overhaul of various game mechanics like sniping, combat, and stealth.

This article covers the release date and time for Sniper Elite Resistance across all regions.

Sniper Elite Resistance release date and time across all regions

Here is an overview of Sniper Elite Resistance release date and time in different regions:

Time Zone/RegionRelease Time and Date
Pacific Standard Time6 AM on January 30, 2025
Mountain Time7 AM on January 30, 2025
Central Time8 AM January 30, 2025
Eastern Time 9 AM January 30, 2025
Brazil BR11 AM January 30, 2025
London, United Kingdom 2 PM January 30, 2025
Central European Time3 PM January 30, 2025
India 7 : 30 PM January 30, 2025
China 10:30 PM January 30, 2025
Japan11: 30 PM January 30, 2025
Sydney, Australia 1 AM 31 January 31, 2025
Sniper Elite Resistance will be released on January 30, 2025, at UTC -8 across PC, PS5, and Xbox platforms. The game will be available in both digital and physical formats, with the boxed edition being published by Fireshine Games.

The Sniper Elite Resistance Standard edition, priced at $49.99, will grant all users access to the title on the aforementioned date and time. However, gamers who want to try the game early can get the Deluxe edition for $79.99, granting early access two days before release, on January 28, 2025.

Also Read: Sniper Elite Resistance preview: A tense, enjoyable stealth shooter

In Sniper Elite Resistance, players take on the role of an agent of the SOE, Harry Hawker, as he uncovers a powerful new Nazi weapon that could turn the tide of the war. This standalone story runs concurrently with Sniper Elite 5 and focuses on the hidden conflict in occupied France.

The game features signature sniping mechanics, stealth, and tactical combat, with a high degree of accuracy in completing missions. Additionally, it introduces Propaganda Missions, a new type of side quest where players must locate and collect propaganda posters to unlock resistance fighter missions.

For more such news and guides regarding the latest video games, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

More from Sportskeeda
हिन्दी