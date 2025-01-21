ALARA Prime Closed Alpha Test: Release date and how to access

ALARA Prime is an upcoming free-to-play competitive tactical first-person shooter developed by Fall Damage. The unique thing about this game is that three teams of four players each compete for control of an area. Unlike traditional FPS games, one team defends while the other two attack, creating intense, high-stakes matches. If this sounds exciting to you, the developers have officially announced invite-only playtesting for the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ALARA Prime Closed Alpha Test.

When does ALARA Prime Closed Alpha Test release?

As per the official news on the game's Steam page, the ALARA Prime Close Alpha Test is set to begin on January 23, 2025, at 10 AM Eastern Time. Based on this, here are the timings for all the regions:

Pacific Time (PT): January 21, 7 am (UTC -8)

January 21, 7 am (UTC -8) Mountain Time (MT): January 21, 8 am (UTC -7)

January 21, 8 am (UTC -7) Central Time (CT): January 21, 9 am (UTC -6)

January 21, 9 am (UTC -6) Eastern Time (ET): January 21, 10 am (UTC -5)

January 21, 10 am (UTC -5) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT/UTC): January 21, 3 pm (UTC +0)

January 21, 3 pm (UTC +0) Central European Time (CET): January 21, 4 pm (UTC +1)

January 21, 4 pm (UTC +1) Moscow Standard Time (MSK): January 21, 6 pm (UTC +3)

January 21, 6 pm (UTC +3) Indian Standard Time (IST): January 21, 8:30 pm (UTC +5:30)

January 21, 8:30 pm (UTC +5:30) China Standard Time (CST): January 21, 11 pm (UTC +8)

January 21, 11 pm (UTC +8) Japan Standard Time (JST): January 22, 12 am (UTC +9)

January 22, 12 am (UTC +9) Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): January 22, 1 am (UTC +10)

January 22, 1 am (UTC +10) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): January 22, 3 am (UTC +12)

The playtest will only go on for ten days and will end on February 3, 2025, at 10 AM Eastern Time. Do note that the playtesting is only available on Steam for Windows PC users for now. Additionally, the server regions would be as follows:

US East

US West

Central Europe

Korea

Brazil

ALARA Prime is a 4v4v4 competitive FPS where players can choose between four classes: Assault, Infiltrator, Support, and Engineer. The game emphasizes strategic teamplay and fast-paced combat. The main objective is to gain control over an area named Uplink. Only one team defends the site while two teams attack. The defending role keeps switching from one team to another after each round.

How to apply for ALARA Prime Closed Alpha Test

Requesting access for ALARA Prime playtest (Image via Valve Corporation)

The Closed Alpha Test is available exclusively through Steam. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Visit the ALARA Prime Steam page.

Scroll down and locate the section that says "Join the ALARA Prime Playtest."

Click on the Request Access button.

You have now successfully applied for the playtesting. As mentioned before, it is an invite-only event and you will receive an email from Steam if you are granted access.

What are the system requirements for the ALARA Prime Closed Alpha Test?

The developers have yet to release the minimum system requirements. However, the recommended specifications are:

Processor : AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7-9700 CPU

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7-9700 CPU Operating System : Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit) Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 Storage: 30 GB available space

That's all you need to know regarding the ALARA Prime Closed Alpha Test. The public release date of the game has not been announced yet.

