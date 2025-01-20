Is Hell Let Loose crossplay?

An immersive World War II FPS shooter, Hell Let Loose was recently available for free on the Epic Games Store. This resulted in an all-time-high concurrent-player count, with the mark of 3 million unique lifetime players surpassed. Considering the recent success, a lot of players might be wondering if the game supports crossplay or not. Yes, Hell Let Loose supports crossplay but with certain limitations.

This article will help you understand how the crossplay support works for Hell Let Loose.

Does Hell Let Loose support crossplay?

If you are unfamiliar, Hell Let Loose is a realistic World War II first-person shooter published by Team17. Released July 27, 2021, it focuses on large-scale, strategic battles. Players engage in 50 vs. 50 matches, choosing from various roles such as infantry, tank crew, or recon, each contributing to the team in different ways. Unlike most other FPS titles, this game does not focus on individual achievements and rewards more for teamwork and strategic planning.

As mentioned above, Hell Let Loose has limited crossplay support. While the console players on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5/5 Pro can team up and enjoy the game together, crossplay between PC and console is not supported yet. This separation is likely for balanced gameplay, as both platforms have different controls and hardware capabilities.

Do note that the game does not feature cross-platform progression. In simpler words, it means that your game progress in one particular platform can't be transferred to a different one.

Enabling crossplay on consoles could significantly improve the matchmaking times of the game, as there's a wider player base available. To manage your crossplay settings on consoles, you need to follow these steps:

Go to game settings.

Select the Gameplay tab.

Navigate down to the Crossplay Enabled options and select it.

