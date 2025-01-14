Best Call of Duty alternative to play right now

The Call of Duty franchise is characterized by its distinct blend of gameplay mechanics, presenting a significant challenge for those seeking an alternative. The end of 2024 provided the community with many FPS titles, such as The Finals, Frag Punk, and Battlefield. However, if you're looking for a new gaming experience aside from the Call of Duty franchise, there is the option of trying Delta Force.

This article explores the best Call of Duty alternative to try right now.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

What is the best possible Call of Duty alternative to play?

Delta Force can be considered the best possible Call of Duty alternative to play in 2025. Released on December 5, 2024, the free-to-play game quickly gained popularity during its alpha test. Its stunning visuals and animations are impressive, and it incorporates innovative movement mechanics, such as tactical sprint and slide cancel, which are reminiscent of the Call of Duty series.

Movement in Delta Force is similar to CoD (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Tactical Turmoil mode is an extraction shooter mode like DMZ from CoD Warzone 2. Players are dropped on a spawn point in a map where they engage in PvPvE fights for resources and to carry out operations. The goal is to complete the quests and then safely exit the extraction point while carrying the resources gathered during the expedition.

Havoc Warfare mode in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Havoc Warfare mode is where things get interesting. It features an expansive map where players play as either defenders or attackers. Like Domination, the objective here is to capture several areas on the map and push back the defenders. While playing as defenders, players are assigned to stop the attackers from capturing the marked areas before the timer ends.

Additionally, Delta Force's monetization system is inspired by modern Call of Duty titles. It features a wide range of customizations, such as weapon bundles. Furthermore, it includes gacha skins like the Keep from Call of Duty Warzone Mobile. These can be unlocked by repeatedly buying keys with a 0.30% chance of getting the weapon.

Gunsmith in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

To summarize, Delta Force is not a copy of Call of Duty but delivers similar gameplay with its modes and gunplay mechanics. Like CoD, it has an expansive gunsmith that allows gamers to tweak their weapons using a wide range of attachments. These attachments enable users to fine-tune their firearms, adjusting aspects such as control, handling, and accuracy.

