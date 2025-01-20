Is the Delta Force campaign free to play?

No, the Delta Force campaign will NOT be free to play. In the Delta Force Dev Diary Episode 4 on YouTube, the developers confirmed that the Black Hawk Down campaign mode will be sold as a DLC. During a Q&A session in the video, lead developers were asked by fans whether the campaign would be a single-player or a multiplayer experience.

Shadow, the Producer and Game Director of Delta Force, responded claiming that the campaign will be heavily narrative-focused, while also allowing coop gameplay. He also confirmed that although the campaign will be sold as a DLC, it will feature no additional microtransactions.

"This will be a narrative-focused campaign featuring cooperative play. As you may know one of the previous Delta Force games - Delta Force: Black Hawk Down - featured a singleplayer campaign. We really wanted players to be able to team up with their friends as part of a Delta Force unit by incorporating co-op play into our vision. The campaign will be sold as a DLC and will feature no microtransactions."

Shadow confirmed that the Delta Force campaign will not be free to play, and instead will be sold to players as a DLC. He also added that the mode will not feature any other type of monetization system or microtransactions. That said, as of the time of writing, the devs are yet to reveal the official price for the campaign mode.

Everything that fans need to know about the Delta Force campaign

The Delta Force campaign is called Black Hawk Down. If you load up the game right now, you will find three available modes with one locked out. This mode is called Black Hawk Down and will serve as the game's campaign. It will be a co-op experience where multiple users can progress through the story and explore the horrors of war together — as a unit of soldiers.

The mode is built from the ground up on Unreal Engine 5 and is based on the 2001 movie Black Hawk Down directed by Ridley Scott. The campaign will revolve around a unit of US soldiers who go into the heart of Mogadishu to capture two top Lieutenants of a local warlord. However, things soon go south as they are attacked by Somali rebels, causing their chopper to go down.

The aftermath is nothing but gruesome fights with the US soldiers outnumbered by Somali rebels. That is the basic premise of the campaign and since it is inspired by the movie, expect a similar set of characters, locations, equipment, and intensity.

For those curious, the game mode was supposed to go live in January 2025. However, it was delayed and the campaign will be joining the shooter during Season 2 Starfall. The developers discussed that they want to deliver the fans the best experience possible. Hence, to ensure that the game mode meets the quality standards, they are making a few last-minute optimizations and giving it the polish it deserves.

That covers everything that you need to know about the Delta Force campaign.

