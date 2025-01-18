Sineva in Delta Force Season 2 Starfall: How to unlock, abilities, and more

With the release of Season 2 Starfall, players are curious about how they can unlock Sineva in Delta Force. This is the newest operator to join the Delta Force roster and belongs to the Engineer class. However, unlike the two previous operators in this class, Sineva introduces completely new mechanics and gadgets that are bound to change the way one approaches the game

In this article, we will go over everything you need to know about unlocking Sineva, the abilities this character brings, and more.

Sineva in Delta Force: How to unlock

Unlocking Alexei Petrov from Season Pass (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

To unlock Sineva in Delta Force one has to play the game and progress through the Starfall Season Pass until they can access the operator. However, the access is not limited to Season Pass owners as the operator is a free tier reward that everyone can claim.

To claim Sineva, players need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Log into the game and access the Season Pass section by pressing the F3 button on the keyboard.

Sineva can be obtained for free upon reaching reward tier 15 in the Starfall Season Pass free reward track.

in the Starfall Season Pass free reward track. Gamers need to play matches to level up their Season pass and hit tier 15 to access the newest Engineer class operator.

Sineva in Delta Force: Abilities

Taking a look at the abilities of the newest operator in Delta Force Season 2 (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Unlike the previous two Engineer operators who use offensive utilities to deal with opponents, Sineva in Delta Force resorts to new defense-focused gadgets that bring a breath of fresh air into both of the game's primary modes.

The primary gadget or "Tactical Gear" that Sineva brings is the EOD Set. This ability allows Sineva to don a heavy-duty helmet and full-body shield that protects players by reducing all damage taken. This massive shield also has a glass panel on the front through which Sineva can get a view of the battlefield in front of him, however, this panel can be destroyed.

An important point to note about this EOD Set is that the full-body shield can knock down enemies or deflect throwable objects in point-blank range.

The first gadget available to Sineva in Delta Force is a grapple gun that can pull in enemies, downed teammates, or gear crates from a distance. However, players need to be careful while utilizing the Grapple Gun as its rope can be destroyed.

The second gadget available to Sineva in Delta Force is a Razor wire Grenade that can be activated to deploy razor wire in a small area of effect. Enemies that move through this razor wire slow down, take more damage, and make a lot of noise, alerting your teammates. However, explosives or melee hits can destroy the razor wires.

Finally, Sineva's passive ability, Rear Protection ensures that the EOD Set full-body shield is equipped behind the operator when not in use. This provides an extra layer of defense if anyone tries to shoot at Sineva from behind.

More about Sineva in Delta Force

Alexei "Sineva" Petrov sought refuge in reading and music after having grown up in poverty. He later went on to enroll in EOD missions, which he excelled at and made a name for himself. Sineva even received multiple awards to celebrate his accomplishments. Following his service, he attended university and even got engaged, but sadly lost his fiancee in a terrorist strike.

He then joined Alpha Squad as an instructor to teach new soldiers. After the formation of G.T.I, he enrolled and was dispatched to Ahsarah in 2035 where we now have him as an Engineer class operator in Delta Force.

