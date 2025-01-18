What is Fortifications in Delta Force? New feature explained

Fortifications in Delta Force is a new feature that arrived with Season 2 Starfall on January 18, 2025. This feature introduces a fresh strategic element to the game, allowing players to build defensive structures during matches. Alongside the Fortifications system, Season 2 also introduces new maps like Trainwreck and Knife Edge, new mini-game modes, and the new Engineer Operator, Alexei "Sineva" Petrov, to keep the player base engaged.

The Fortifications stand out as a game-changer, promoting both teamwork and tactical planning like never before. On that note, here's everything you need to know about Fortifications in Delta Force.

Fortifications in Delta Force explained

As mentioned before, Fortifications in Delta Force Season 2 allow players to construct defensive structures during gameplay, adding a new layer of strategy and depth to a match. The core of this feature is the Hammer Tool, which allows players to create these structures. Do note that all classes will have access to the Hammer Tool.

The entire system is designed for collaboration and teamwork. Construction progress is synchronized so that multiple operators can contribute to building the same structure, making it easier to fortify positions quickly. Moreover, if a fortification is built partially, the progress is saved so players can complete it over time without starting from scratch.

When the Hammer Tool is equipped, players can see all buildable fortifications within range using construction markers and highlighted outlines. These visual cues simplify planning and coordination, ensuring fortifications are placed effectively. Fortifications in Delta Force will also contribute to the team score in the following ways:

Completing fortifications.

Demolishing enemy fortifications.

Fortifications taking damage from enemy attacks.

Kills from cover created by fortifications.

Allied kills using weapons mounted on the fortifications they built.

The Fortifications system adds a new layer of strategy to Delta Force, rewarding players for teamwork, tactical positioning, and effective use of defenses. This feature encourages players to adapt dynamically to their surroundings depending on the situation, making every match more engaging and teamwork-oriented than ever before. If you want to know more, you can refer to the official Delta Force Season 2 Starfall Patch Notes here.

