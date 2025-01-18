What is Hot Zone mode in Delta Force? New mode explained

The Hot Zone mode in Delta Force was released on January 18, 2025, as a part of the Season 2 update. It's a unique 3v3v3 mode where squads battle one another on a compact map. Players collect points by eliminating opponents, winning, or even losing. These points can then be spent on purchases. It's an entertaining short mode that can draw players in with its thrilling format.

This article will explain the new Hot Zone mode in Delta Force and go over its general rules and format that players need to know before jumping straight in.

The Hot Zone mode in Delta Force: Overview and explanation

The Hot Zone mode will prove to be an explosive and highly engaging experience for most players. This is because it involves three squads fighting each other in a very small space.

Each round in the mode lasts for two minutes and the first squad to secure three rounds takes the victory. The objective — shared by all three squads — is to find and upload the MandelCell. Victory can be achieved by either eliminating all opponents or successfully uploading the MandelCell.

Players receive initial points which can be used to purchase gear presets. Then, you can earn points through elimination, winning rounds, or even losing them. Naturally, the team with more eliminations and wins could end up having more points resulting in better gear. This is a vital part of the Hot Zone mode in Delta Force as good gear generally has a huge impact on the matchup.

The focus is on pitting teams against one another in a very fast-paced and compact environment where aggression just may be the difference maker. There is also a lot of room for creative and tricky plays. Perhaps one team could take advantage of two teams fighting one another. The possibilities are many.

The Hot Zone mode in Delta Force does not offer general collectibles; players can only collect Battle Supplies such as Syringes, Premium Ammo, and more. The mode is playable as of the time of writing after being released with Delta Force Season 2 on January 18, 2025.

