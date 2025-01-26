All Sniper Elite games so far in release order

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified Jan 26, 2025 10:18 GMT
List of the Sniper Elite games in order of release (Image via Rebellion Developments)
List of the Sniper Elite games in order of release (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The Sniper Elite games are a series of tactical shooter titles developed and published by Rebellion Developments. These third-person games focus on stealth and positioning, capturing the true essence of being a sniper. With the upcoming release of Sniper Elite Resistance, players might be looking for the exact sequence of games to follow to keep themselves updated.

To that end, this article will list all the Sniper Elite titles in order of their release.

List of all Sniper Elite games in order of their release dates

Sniper Elite gameplay (Image via Rebellion Developments)
Sniper Elite gameplay (Image via Rebellion Developments)

It all started with the first title Sniper Elite, which was released on October 18, 2005. Since then, there have been 10 titles released at intervals of one to three years with the latest being Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior.

Note that the latest release for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S was Sniper Elite 5, which was released on May 26, 2022.

The franchise has published under different organizations in its 20 active years, finally sticking with Rebellion Developments. The upcoming title is called Sniper Elite Resistance and is set to release on January 30, 2025.

The Sniper Elite games in release order are:

1) Sniper Elite

  • Release date: 2005
  • Available platforms: Windows, PS2, Xbox, Wii, OS X

2) Sniper Elite V2

  • Release date: 2012
  • Available platforms: Windows, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U

3) Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army

  • Release date: 2013
  • Available platforms: Windows

4) Sniper Elite: Nazi Zombie Army 2

  • Release date: October 31, 2013
  • Available platforms: Windows

5) Sniper Elite III

  • Release date: June 27, 2014
  • Available platforms: Windows, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

6) Zombie Army Trilogy

  • Release date: March 6, 2015
  • Available platforms: Windows

7) Sniper Elite 4

  • Release date: February 14, 2017
  • Available platforms: Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, Nintendo Switch, iOS, iPadOS, macOS

8) Zombie Army 4: Dead War

  • Release date: February 4, 2020
  • Available platforms: Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, Nintendo Switch

9) Sniper Elite VR

  • Release date: July 8, 2021
  • Available platforms: Oculus Quest, Windows, PS4

10) Sniper Elite 5

  • Release date: May 26, 2022
  • Available platforms: Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

11) Sniper Elite VR: Winter Warrior

  • Release date: November 30, 2023
  • Available platforms: Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro

12) Sniper Elite: Resistance

  • Release date: January 30, 2025
  • Available platforms: Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

This covers all the Sniper Elite games that have been released or are set to be released.

A brief background of Sniper Elite’s gameplay

X-Ray Kill Cam in Sniper Elite games (Image via Rebellion Developments)
X-Ray Kill Cam in Sniper Elite games (Image via Rebellion Developments)

The Sniper Elite games are an iconic set of games aiming to deliver realistic gunplay and life-like experience of a war scenario, as a sniper rifle player. The games focus on stealth, positioning, and precision while maintaining a captivating storyline to provide players with an overall positive and authentic experience.

All Sniper Elite games are third-person shooters, which also include first-person elements when scoping in with your primary weapon, a sniper rifle. It is set in World War II and follows an operative named Karl Fairburne. To make gamers experience the true essence of warfare, the titles include different firearms, explosives, and traps.

The weapons usable in the game include sniper rifles, sidearms, and SMGs, while also featuring accessories like grenades, booby traps, landmines, and dynamite.

Sniper Elite games aim to provide players with the true sniper experience. From crouching and proning to steady your aim to holding your breath to “focus” your shots, these games provide realistic scenarios and play styles.

Furthermore, these titles also maintain accurate bullet physics where wind direction, wind speed, and bullet drop dictate the outcome of every shot.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that Sniper Elite V2 introduced one of the most famous features in shooter games with the “X-Ray Kill Cam.” This feature replayed a successful shot in slow motion, following the bullet’s trajectory from the gun to the target, finally showing an x-ray image of its impact on the body part.

This covers everything about the Sniper Elite franchise before we move on to the latest title Sniper Elite: Resistance. It is a much-anticipated game in the series considering the latest release was two years ago.

Quick Links

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
