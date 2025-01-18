  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Sniper Elite Resistance pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more

Sniper Elite Resistance pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jan 18, 2025 23:39 GMT
Sniper Elite Resistance will be available to play on January 30 (Image via Rebellion)
Sniper Elite Resistance will be available to play on January 30 (Image via Rebellion)

An upcoming third-person stealth and tactical shooter title, Sniper Elite Resistance will be released worldwide on January 30, 2025. The game will be arriving on almost every platform, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The game is already available for pre-order on all major gaming platforms.

For those looking forward to playing this game, this article will inform you about how to pre-order Sniper Elite Resistance on various platforms as well as the bonuses that you will receive for doing so.

How to pre-order Sniper Elite Resistance

Steam:

  • Open Steam and search "Sniper Elite Resistance".
  • Open the official game page.
  • Click "Add to Cart".
  • Once you complete the payment, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed and played as soon as it goes live.
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Sniper Elite Resistance will feature several pre-order bonuses (Image via Rebellion)
Sniper Elite Resistance will feature several pre-order bonuses (Image via Rebellion)

Xbox Game Store (For Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)

  • Open the Xbox Store on your console or PC.
  • Enter the game's name in the search bar.
  • Open the game's page.
  • Complete the payment.
  • Download and play the game once it is released.

PlayStation Store (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5)

  • Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
  • Open the title's store page.
  • Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
  • Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Editions and pre-order bonuses available in Sniper Elite

The game will be available in two different editions — Standard and Deluxe. Moreover, there are some pre-order bonuses as well that you can enjoy. The relevant details are mentioned below:

Standard Edition ($49.99)

  • Base Game

Pre-order bonuses:

  • Target Führer - Lights, Camera, Achtung campaign mission
  • 1x weapon skin
  • Karabiner 98 Rifle

Also Read: Sniper Elite Resistance preview: A tense, enjoyable stealth shooter

Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

  • Base Game

Pre-order bonuses:

  • Two days early access
  • Target Führer - Lights, Camera, Achtung campaign mission
  • 1x weapon skin
  • Karabiner 98 Rifle
  • M1911 pistol

For more such news and guides regarding the latest video games, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी