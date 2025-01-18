Sniper Elite Resistance pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more

An upcoming third-person stealth and tactical shooter title, Sniper Elite Resistance will be released worldwide on January 30, 2025. The game will be arriving on almost every platform, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. The game is already available for pre-order on all major gaming platforms.
For those looking forward to playing this game, this article will inform you about how to pre-order Sniper Elite Resistance on various platforms as well as the bonuses that you will receive for doing so.
How to pre-order Sniper Elite Resistance
Steam:
- Open Steam and search "Sniper Elite Resistance".
- Open the official game page.
- Click "Add to Cart".
- Once you complete the payment, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed and played as soon as it goes live.
Xbox Game Store (For Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One)
- Open the Xbox Store on your console or PC.
- Enter the game's name in the search bar.
- Open the game's page.
- Complete the payment.
- Download and play the game once it is released.
PlayStation Store (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5)
- Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
- Open the title's store page.
- Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
- Download and play as soon as the game goes live.
Editions and pre-order bonuses available in Sniper Elite
The game will be available in two different editions — Standard and Deluxe. Moreover, there are some pre-order bonuses as well that you can enjoy. The relevant details are mentioned below:
Standard Edition ($49.99)
- Base Game
Pre-order bonuses:
- Target Führer - Lights, Camera, Achtung campaign mission
- 1x weapon skin
- Karabiner 98 Rifle
Deluxe Edition ($79.99)
- Base Game
Pre-order bonuses:
- Two days early access
- Target Führer - Lights, Camera, Achtung campaign mission
- 1x weapon skin
- Karabiner 98 Rifle
- M1911 pistol
