Is Sniper Elite Resistance on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, Sniper Elite Resistance will be available on Xbox Game Pass upon release on January 30, 2025. The game aims to provide an unparalleled sniping experience and highly engaging mechanics. This is a paid title by Rebellion, a developer famous for its Sniper Elite franchise and Zombie Army games.

Purchasing Sniper Elite Resistance may cost you anywhere between $20-$60 depending on your platform. As of January 25, 2025, you may have to pay $59.99 to pre-order for Xbox.

Sniper Elite Resistance will be available on Xbox Game Pass

Expand Tweet

Trending

Sniper Elite Resistance will be the sixth installment in the franchise. Apart from the previous five games, the series has also spawned some spin-off titles such as the Zombie Army Trilogy and Zombie Army 4: Dead War.

The game will support PlayStation 5 and 4 apart from Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and X in terms of consoles. It will also be available on PC and enthusiasts can pre-order the game on Steam ahead of its release. It's a co-op cross-platform title that lets players enjoy powerful and thrilling sniper-based gameplay.

The storyline of Sniper Elite Resistance revolves around World War II and focuses on France. Here is a short description of the game by Rebellion:

"Offering unparalleled sniping mechanics, stealth and tactical third-person combat, Sniper Elite: Resistance turns the attention of the award-winning series towards a hidden war, far from the front lines, deep within the heart of occupied France."

Players may also order the deluxe edition which will cost them about $89.99 on Xbox. This edition will allow you to start playing two days early, that is, on January 28, 2025.

The game has several admirable features in the form of game modes. Players can opt to play the campaign solo or with friends. Furthermore, they can delve into the multiplayer Invasion mode. The title incorporates authentic World War II weaponry which can be customized and upgraded to suit individual playstyle.

Read more FPS-gaming articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.