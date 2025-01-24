  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Sniper Elite Resistance: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Sniper Elite Resistance: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Jan 24, 2025 23:26 GMT
Sniper Elite Resistance is now available for pre-orders (Image via Rebellion)
Sniper Elite Resistance is now available for pre-orders (Image via Rebellion)

Sniper Elite Resistance is an upcoming third-person tactical shooter title that will be releasing soon. First released back in 2005, the Sniper Elite series follows Karl Fairburne, an officer fighting in World War 2. Continuing the story forward, Sniper Elite Resistance will be released globally on January 30, 2025. The exact release dates and timings for the game can be found here.

The game can be played on a variety of platforms. This includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, as well as PC. Unfortunately, it will not be available on Nintendo Switch. As of now, there are no plans for the game coming on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 either.

System requirements for Sniper Elite Resistance

The recommended system requirements for the game are not revealed yet (Image via Rebellion)
The recommended system requirements for the game are not revealed yet (Image via Rebellion)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Minimum System Requirements

also-read-trending Trending
  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 or later
  • Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-9400f or equivalent
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia 2060, Intel Arc A750, AMD Radeon RX 6600 or equivalent (6GB minimum)
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 95 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: Note: 1080p with medium graphics settings

Recommended System Requirements

Unfortunately, the recommended system requirements for Sniper Elite Resistance are not available yet. However, looking at the minimum system requirements of the game, it can safely be assumed that Sniper Elite Resistance will require a beefy card. The only thing mentioned on the game page regarding system requirements is:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Sniper Elite Resistance: Pre-order bonuses

If you are planning to pre-order the game, it is important to know that it is available in two different editions - Standard and Deluxe. Read further to learn what these editions will include and what the pre-order bonuses are.

While the Standard Edition is priced at $49.99, the Deluxe Edition of the game is priced at $79.99. Both of these editions are now available for pre-orders via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The pre-order bonuses you will get with the game are:

Standard Edition

  • Base Game

Deluxe Edition

  • Two days early access
  • Target Führer - Lights, Camera, Achtung campaign mission
  • 1x weapon skin
  • Karabiner 98 Rifle
  • M1911 pistol

For more such guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

Also, read our other gaming articles here:

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी