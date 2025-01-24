Sniper Elite Resistance: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Sniper Elite Resistance is an upcoming third-person tactical shooter title that will be releasing soon. First released back in 2005, the Sniper Elite series follows Karl Fairburne, an officer fighting in World War 2. Continuing the story forward, Sniper Elite Resistance will be released globally on January 30, 2025. The exact release dates and timings for the game can be found here.

The game can be played on a variety of platforms. This includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, as well as PC. Unfortunately, it will not be available on Nintendo Switch. As of now, there are no plans for the game coming on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 either.

System requirements for Sniper Elite Resistance

The recommended system requirements for the game are not revealed yet (Image via Rebellion)

Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 or later

Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-9400f or equivalent

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia 2060, Intel Arc A750, AMD Radeon RX 6600 or equivalent (6GB minimum)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 95 GB available space

Additional Notes: Note: 1080p with medium graphics settings

Recommended System Requirements

Unfortunately, the recommended system requirements for Sniper Elite Resistance are not available yet. However, looking at the minimum system requirements of the game, it can safely be assumed that Sniper Elite Resistance will require a beefy card. The only thing mentioned on the game page regarding system requirements is:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Sniper Elite Resistance: Pre-order bonuses

If you are planning to pre-order the game, it is important to know that it is available in two different editions - Standard and Deluxe. Read further to learn what these editions will include and what the pre-order bonuses are.

While the Standard Edition is priced at $49.99, the Deluxe Edition of the game is priced at $79.99. Both of these editions are now available for pre-orders via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The pre-order bonuses you will get with the game are:

Standard Edition

Base Game

Deluxe Edition

Two days early access

Target Führer - Lights, Camera, Achtung campaign mission

1x weapon skin

Karabiner 98 Rifle

M1911 pistol

For more such guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

