Sniper Elite Resistance: Release date, platforms, and system requirements

Sniper Elite Resistance is an upcoming third-person tactical shooter title that will be releasing soon. First released back in 2005, the Sniper Elite series follows Karl Fairburne, an officer fighting in World War 2. Continuing the story forward, Sniper Elite Resistance will be released globally on January 30, 2025. The exact release dates and timings for the game can be found here.
The game can be played on a variety of platforms. This includes PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, as well as PC. Unfortunately, it will not be available on Nintendo Switch. As of now, there are no plans for the game coming on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 either.
System requirements for Sniper Elite Resistance
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Minimum System Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 or later
- Processor: Intel CPU Core i5-9400f or equivalent
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia 2060, Intel Arc A750, AMD Radeon RX 6600 or equivalent (6GB minimum)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 95 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Note: 1080p with medium graphics settings
Recommended System Requirements
Unfortunately, the recommended system requirements for Sniper Elite Resistance are not available yet. However, looking at the minimum system requirements of the game, it can safely be assumed that Sniper Elite Resistance will require a beefy card. The only thing mentioned on the game page regarding system requirements is:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
Sniper Elite Resistance: Pre-order bonuses
If you are planning to pre-order the game, it is important to know that it is available in two different editions - Standard and Deluxe. Read further to learn what these editions will include and what the pre-order bonuses are.
While the Standard Edition is priced at $49.99, the Deluxe Edition of the game is priced at $79.99. Both of these editions are now available for pre-orders via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The pre-order bonuses you will get with the game are:
Standard Edition
- Base Game
Deluxe Edition
- Two days early access
- Target Führer - Lights, Camera, Achtung campaign mission
- 1x weapon skin
- Karabiner 98 Rifle
- M1911 pistol
For more such guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
Also, read our other gaming articles here:
- Sniper Elite Resistance pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more
- Sniper Elite Resistance preview: A tense, enjoyable stealth shooter
- Dynasty Warriors Origins stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons
- Mortal Kombat 1 patch notes (January 22, 2025): General fixes and character-specific adjustments provided
- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD: Possible fixes for performance dips and crashes
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.