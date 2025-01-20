Donkey Kong Country Returns HD: Possible fixes for performance dips and crashes

Originally released back in 2010 on Nintendo Wii, Donkey Kong Country Returns is considered one of the best games in the Donkey Kong franchise. The game received a ton of love from fans resulting in multiple re-releases over the years. Following the same trend once again, the game has been released on Nintendo Switch just a few days back.

Even though it is well-optimized, there are instances where the players are facing stutters or lags. And if you're wondering what the reason is, read further to learn the possible explanations and fixes.

Note: The fixes mentioned below are all workarounds and might not work for everyone. However, they are worth trying until we receive an official patch from Nintendo.

Fixing performance issues in Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

1) Restart your console

Trending

If you are experiencing performance issues, try restarting your console. (Image via Nintendo)

If you have been playing Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for extended hours, it could have overheated your device. As a result, this can lead to stutters and crashes while gaming. To fix this, simply restart your console by long-pressing the power button and then selecting "Restart."

2) Check for firmware updates

Using outdated firmware on your Nintendo Switch can be a possible reason behind performance dips. Here's how you can ensure that you are using the latest system updates:

Go to the Home Screen and open Settings.

Go to System and then select System Updates.

Check for any pending System Updates. If any, download them and then restart your console.

3) Check for game updates

At the time of writing, there are no updates available for Country Returns HD. However, down the line, if Nintendo rolls out any updates, it would be in your best interest to ensure that you are playing the latest version. Even though "Auto-update" is turned on by default, you can manually update the game by following these steps:

Select Donkey Kong Country Returns HD from the Home Screen and press "+" on the right Joy-Con.

Now select "Software Updates."

Choose "Via Internet."

Download any pending updates.

Also Read: Donkey Kong Country Returns HD: Release date, platforms, and pre-order guide

4) Check for corrupt data

If there are any corrupted files or game data, it can also lead to severe glitches as well as crashes while playing Country Returns HD. To check if this is the issue, and to resolve it, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Open Settings and then go to "Data Management."

Select "Manage Software" and then select the game.

Now, click on "Check for Corrupt Data."

Unfortunately, if none of the above solutions work, you'll have to wait for an official solution from Nintendo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.