Donkey Kong Country Returns HD: Release date, platforms, and pre-order guide

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will be the first Nintendo title of 2025. Set to release soon, the game is a remake of the original 2010 title which was released for Nintendo Wii. The game received such positive remarks from gamers that it has been re-released quite a few times for various consoles. Now, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will be released yet again on January 16, 2025.

But what are the platforms where you can play this title? Let's take a look.

Donkey Kong Country Returns: Available platforms explored

The Donkey Kong franchise has always been exclusive to Nintendo. Following the same trend again, Country Returns HD will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch. What this essentially means is that the game will not be available on other platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 or Xbox One.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is available for pre-order (Image via Nintendo)

On a positive note though, the game will be available to play on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 via backward compatibility, which is now officially confirmed by Nintendo.

If you are looking forward to playing the game, mentioned below is a brief guide on how you can pre-order Country Returns HD on Nintendo Switch.

How to pre-order Donkey Kong Country Returns HD?

Here are the steps to pre-order Donkey Kong Country Returns HD:

Visit the Nintendo Store and search "Donkey Kong Country Returns HD".

Open the game page and select between Digital Edition and Physical Edition.

Now, click on 'Pre-Order.'

Next, log-in to your Nintendo account, or sign up to create a new account.

Complete the payment and wait for the game to be released.

