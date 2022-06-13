Best Donkey Kong gear builds in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Every player should ensure Donkey Kong is on their team during a Mario Strikers: Battle League match.

Donkey has been at the forefront of Nintendo and the various Mario games for a long time. He always has a place in the likes of Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros., and Mario Party.

In the latest Mario Strikers title, Donkey Kong isn't just an inclusion, as he is necessary for teams. His power can make a tremendous offensive threat, but he works wonders as a defensive juggernaut with the right gear.

Most potent Strength and Passing build for Donkey Kong in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Donkey Kong is a powerhouse in Mario Strikers: Battle League (Image via Nintendo)

Every character in the game has a particular set of skills higher than others. That gives them a specific role on the team, and gear can alter that or improve upon their strengths.

Donkey Kong's base stats give him incredibly high Strength and Passing stats. The best gear build to increase those adds four pieces of equipment to the character and turns him into a brick wall.

Chain Gauntlets : +2 Passing and -2 Shooting

: +2 Passing and -2 Shooting Muscle Boots : +2 Strength and -2 Speed

: +2 Strength and -2 Speed Bushido Helmet : +4 Passing, -1 Strength, -1 Speed, -1 Shooting, and -1 Technique

: +4 Passing, -1 Strength, -1 Speed, -1 Shooting, and -1 Technique Bushido Armor: +4 Strength, -1 Speed, -1 Shooting, -1 Passing, and -1 Technique

This will make him a mighty defender who can hold the ball or take it away from his opponents. He will also get the ball out to his teammates with high Passing.

The one downside is that his Speed is absolutely shot with this build. He already wasn't the fastest, but the stat drops drastically. He will have difficulty catching up to quick characters, but guarding the goal should make it doable.

Best balanced defensive build for Donkey Kong in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Donkey Kong can be made into a team player (Image via Nintendo)

It is always good to have a balanced skillset available. Players can turn Donkey Kong into a defender that can branch out into other roles with four pieces of gear focusing on every aspect of his stats.

This build is excellent against a well-rounded team with a variety of attackers. He'll be able to defend well with all of his stats being reasonably even. There won't be any detrimental stats at all like the above build.

Trick Helmet : +2 Technique and -2 Passing

: +2 Technique and -2 Passing Turbo Gloves : +2 Speed and -2 Strength

: +2 Speed and -2 Strength Turbo Pad : +2 Speed and -2 Passing

: +2 Speed and -2 Passing Cannon Boots: +2 Shooting and -2 Passing

The gear distributes points to many of Donkey Kong's other stats while knocking some of his higher ones down just a bit. However, it isn't too harsh of a decline as it evens them out with the others.

His Speed and Technique, the two lowest base stats, will be brought up to par with the likes of his Strength and Passing. It will allow Donkey to patrol the pitch and make plays on either side of the ball in Mario Strikers: Battle League.

