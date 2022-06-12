The best Mario gear builds in Mario Strikers: Battle League

The titular character of Mario Strikers: Battle League can become one of the fiercest players in the game.

As the face of Nintendo, it only makes sense that Mario can have some of the best gear builds in his latest soccer outing. Spending coins and upgrading his abilities will make him a threat in any team composition.

Overall, Mario is a very balanced character. Well-rounded or Technique-based builds will make him nearly unstoppable in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer

The best Technique build for Mario in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Mario is a quick and slick shooter in Mario Strikers: Battle League (Image via Nintendo)

Mario already has great Technique stats. This gear build will make his specialties even more devastating. The Trick set will boost his Technique, making his Hyper Strike easier to use for a definitive goal.

Here is the gear to use for this build:

Trick Helmet: +2 Technique and -2 Passing

+2 Technique and -2 Passing Trick Pad: +2 Technique and -2 Strength

+2 Technique and -2 Strength Trick Boots: +2 Technique and -2 Shooting

+2 Technique and -2 Shooting Bushido Bracers: +4 Technique, -1 Strength, -1 Speed, -1 Shooting, and -1 Passing

The gear will put his Technique stat at its maximum rating of 25. This is how his Hyper Strike will be easier to use. The gauge will be large, so using the move properly for a huge goal should be of no concern.

The best Well-Rounded build for Mario in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Mario is a good team player rather than being the star all the time (Image via Nintendo)

The other best build for Mario in Mario Strikers: Battle League is much more balanced than the first. It takes three pieces of gear to deliver a well-rounded set of stats:

Muscle Helmet: +2 Strength and -2 Technique

+2 Strength and -2 Technique Chain Gauntlets: +2 Passing and -2 Shooting

+2 Passing and -2 Shooting Chain Plate: +2 Passing and -2 Technique

Everything is even with this set of gear. The final level of each stat will be:

Strength : 13

: 13 Speed : 12

: 12 Shooting : 12

: 12 Passing : 14

: 14 Technique: 12

Adding any gear to Mario's leg slot will undo the balanced nature of this build, so don't put anything there. It is meant to be as close to a perfect balance as possible, and the gear here does just that.

Best team composition

Both of Mario's best builds work well with the same team composition. The following team set-up is a recipe for success in Mario Strikers: Battle League:

Mario : As the main scorer, Mario's high technique or well-balanced stats will allow him to shoot and score often.

: As the main scorer, Mario's high technique or well-balanced stats will allow him to shoot and score often. Toad : Toad will be the playmaker who can power through defenses and also set up his teammates for goals.

: Toad will be the playmaker who can power through defenses and also set up his teammates for goals. Bowser : As an attacker or defender, Bowser can use his strength for powerful shots on goal or be a brick wall on defense, preventing the opposition from scoring.

: As an attacker or defender, Bowser can use his strength for powerful shots on goal or be a brick wall on defense, preventing the opposition from scoring. Donkey Kong: Donkey Kong rounds things out with his stellar defensive prowess. He can make tackles, pass the ball to the playmakers and be a downfield defender who doesn't let the ball ever get past midfield.

This is a heavily defensive team, but it is definitely the best for Mario to dominate the enemy team.

