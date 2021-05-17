Biomutant All Classes – Which character should players try first?

Biomutant is due to release on May 26th, 2021. The game will take players to a post-apocalyptic world where critters and other animals have begun to reign supreme. It's a lot like Fallout, but without humans and far more colorful. Players will be able to craft, loot, shoot, and of course customize their characters before beginning a new game.

Biomutant will allow players to not only choose a class but also select a specific breed which may further boost that particular class's perks and stat bonuses; not to mention players will even get to mutate their character and choose attributes of their choice, select resistance bonuses and even make them as colorful as they want. So let's take a look at Biomutant's Classes.

Which Class should players try first in Biomutant?

Well, to be honest, this is going to boil down to the personal choice and preferences of each player. Do they want to charge in with a melee weapon, or go in guns blazing? Each build can be specifically tailored to fit the player's preference, right down to the color of the character.

Different Classes and Breeds provide a variety of bonuses, and when used in a proper combination, can grow to become quite powerful in-game, allowing players to breeze through enemies. Before discussing the different Breeds and Classes in Biomutant, players should know the basic important stats and what they relate to. The basic stats are as follows:

Vitality - Deals with Health and Armor

Strength - Deals with Melee Damage

Intellect - Deals with Power, Ki Energy, and Energy Regen.

Charisma - Deals with Barter

Agility - Deals with Movement Speed

Luck - Deals with Critical Chance and Loot Chance

Keep in mind that in Biomutant, all customization aspects, apart from Resistance and Color, are directly co-related to each other, and interconnect.

With the basics out of the way, it's time to break down the different Classes and Breeds players can use in Biomutant.

Biomutant Classes

There are five classes players can choose from in Biomutant, and a sixth class that will be available to players via a pre-order bonus and possibly a DLC after launch. The classes in Biomutant are:

Dead-Eye

Commando

Psi-Freak

Saboteur

Sentinal

Mercenary (Pre-prder bonus)

Now, given the intricacies of the intertwining customization options, each player could potentially have different base stats for the class they select.

Dead-Eye

Biomutant Dead-Eye Class (Image via YouTube, KhrazeGaming)

The Dead-Eye class increases the character's Critical Chance and features the Perfect Reload ability, which allows all ranged weapons to be reloaded instantly with a 20 percent damage boost in the next magazine.

For players unsure of which class to choose first, the Dead-Eye class in Biomutant would be great for starters. The class is balanced, and players can easily switch between gunplay and melee to deal with enemies.

However, given the passive skill, this class is slightly better suited to a shootout than close-range combat. This class generally goes well with Primal, Hyla, and Murgel breed.

Commando

Biomutant Commando Class (Image via YouTube, KhrazeGaming)

Players wanting to go full Rambo mode in Biomutant should choose the Commando class. Using ranged weapons with this class provides increased damage of 10 percent to the target.

This class is perfect for players looking to keep a distance while engaging enemies. Go crazy and keep the finger on the trigger for maximum effect. Maximize the mayhem by using either Hyla, Murgel, or Primal breed with this class.

Psi-Freak

Biomutant - Psi-Freak Class(Image via YouTube, KhrazeGaming)

Much as the name suggests, the Psi-Freak class offers players the chance to unleash their psionic energies in the battle, to deal with enemies. The first passive ability, called Spark Ball, allows players to summon a ball of lightning that can be thrown in any direction they wish.

Megamind ability increases the character's Ki Energy Regen by 20 percent. While there are no specific breeds that really fit this class, Rex is one breed that players can try out.

Saboteur

Biomutant Saboteur Class (Image via YouTube, KhrazeGaming)

Want to get up close and personal during a fight? If yes, the Saboteur class in Biomutant is the perfect one for the job. This class can dual-wield one-handed melee weapons, and much like the Psi-Freak class, it also comes with two passive abilities.

The Twin Silver Grip passive ability allows the class to wield two melee weapons, instead of just one like the other classes, while the Hyperenegtic ability reduces dodge energy costs by 20 percent. This class is great at close range, and given its agility players should have no problem dodging hits and bullets. This class goes well with the Dumdon and Hyla breed.

Sentinel

Biomutant Sentinel Class (Image via YouTube, KhrazeGaming)

Much like the Saboteur, the Sentinel-class also focuses on melee weapons, however, unlike the Saboteur, it swaps agility for an extra 10 percent armor with its passive perk, which allows this class to stay in the fight longer. This class can take a beating and keep dishing it out at the same time. Hyla and Rex breed should be a fitting match for this class.

Mercenary

Not much is known about this class, apart from the fact that it is a pre-order bonus, and will probably be available for players to purchase as a DLC later on. Judging by the name, the class would be a gun-for-hire type of build, perhaps involving a focus on gunplay.

Watch the video for more information:

Note: The above mentioned passive class bonuses may change after the games go live