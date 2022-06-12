How to unlock more coins faster in Mario Strikers: Battle League

Players can collect coins in Mario Strikers: Battle League for the Nintendo Switch and use them to purchase new gear.

New gear that is bought with coins won't only look cooler than the basic outfits each character starts with, but will help them perform better on the pitch with stat boosts and upgrades.

Coins will be earned with just about every game completed in the latest Mario soccer title. There are several ways to make sure they are earned quickly, though, in order to get the best gear fast.

How to get coins fast in Mario Strikers: Battle League

The different Cups are an easy way to earn coins in Mario Strikers: Battle League (Image via Nintendo)

Completing games is the number one way to earn coins in the new Mario Strikers game. It is recommended that players go into the Cup Battles mode for the most matches and coins in back-to-back fashion.

Here are the payouts for some quick and easy coin collecting:

Players start with 400 coins

Win the Training Match for 800 coins

Earn a 400 coin bonus per cup for completing them for the first time

Earn 500 coins by finishing Normal mode

Win a Normal Cup Battle for 50 coins each

Win a Galactic Cup battle for the first time for 1000 coins

Complete the Galactic mode for 1000 coins

Win a Galactic Cup Battle for 100 coins each

Get 10 coins for playing an offline Quick Battle

Earn 20 coins for playing an online Quick Battle

Win an online Strikers Club match for 30 coins

Lose an online Strikers Club match for 15 coins

Players can unlock Galactic Mode after completing each Cup Battle on Normal Difficulty. Then and only then will the truly quickest way to farm some coins be available.

The different Cup Battle modes at launch are as follows:

Cannon Cup : This Cup puts players against teams that focus on Shooting, so countering that with Speed is the best option.

: This Cup puts players against teams that focus on Shooting, so countering that with Speed is the best option. Chain Cup : This Cup has teams that focus on Passing, making a team with high Strength and Speed a good counter.

: This Cup has teams that focus on Passing, making a team with high Strength and Speed a good counter. Turbo Cup : As the name implies, the Turbo Cup focuses on Speed. Players should go in with a team that specializes in Passing and Shooting.

: As the name implies, the Turbo Cup focuses on Speed. Players should go in with a team that specializes in Passing and Shooting. Muscle Cup : This Cup has players facing teams with high Strength. The only way to take that on is with just as much Strength and a bit of Speed.

: This Cup has players facing teams with high Strength. The only way to take that on is with just as much Strength and a bit of Speed. Trick Cup : The Trick Cup will have teams that focus on Technique. Go against them with Strength and Speed.

: The Trick Cup will have teams that focus on Technique. Go against them with Strength and Speed. Championship Cup: This one opens after all of the others have been beaten. The best all-around teams in the game will be found here.

Running through these modes on Normal difficulty will allow players to continuously farm coins through the Galactic difficulty version of the Championship Cup.

Performing well and winning Galactic mode Championship Cup after the Championship Cup will see coins start to pile up very quickly and allow for the best gear to be purchased in Mario Strikers: Battle League.

