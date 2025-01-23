Sniper Elite Resistance: Complete list of achievements

Sniper Elite Resistance will release worldwide on January 30, 2025. The game will be available on almost every platform, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The title will have 62 trophies or achievements for players to collect. Out of these, only one is a Platinum trophy; two are Gold, 10 are Silver, and 49 are Bronze.

This article lists all of the achievements or trophies in Sniper Elite Resistance and how to get them.

All trophies in Sniper Elite Resistance and how to get them

In total, there are more than 60 trophies in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion)

The 62 achievements in Sniper Elite Resistance are listed below:

Platinum trophy:

Sniper Elite- Obtain all 61 other trophies.

Gold trophies:

Vive La Resistance- Complete the campaign.

Creme de la Creme- Complete the entire campaign on Authentic difficulty.

Silver trophies:

Climbing the Ranks- Reach rank 40.

Just a Scratch- Complete any mission, excluding Mission 1 and Mission 9, on any difficulty without healing.

Master-at-arms- Become the master of each weapon.

Innovator- Interact with 22 Workbenches.

Survivalist- Complete an entire Survival mission.

Propogandist- Complete all Propoganda missions with a 3-Star Rating.

Propaganda Machine- Complete all Propaganda missions with a 3-Star Rating on Authentic difficulty.

In The Dead Of Reich- Lights, Camera, ACHTUNG- Kill Hitler and exfiltrate without ever being detected.

Blockbuster- Lights, Camera, ACHTUNG!- Complete the mission on Authentic difficulty.

B-Movie- Lights, Camera, ACHTUNG!- Complete the mission with a 2-Star Rating.

Bronze trophies:

Dam Buster- Sabotage the Dam and destroy the AA guns.

Welcome to the Resistance- Find the Mole and uncover the Superweapon plot.

Trainwreck- Raid the Hotel Terminus and sabotage the Sonderzuge.

Bomb Squad- Ensure Allied secrets remain unknown and confirm the location of Site D.

Full English- Complete 11 Optional objectives.

Hostile Takeover- Win one Axis Invasion as an invader.

Hold the Line- Defeat an invading Sniper Jager.

Brothers in Arms- Play one team-based PVP match.

Open Surgery- Hit every Organ at least once with a Rifle.

Tactician- Make a Tank shoot and destroy another enemy vehicle

Pistol Perfectionist- Obtain Six Pistol-related Mastery Medals.

Secondary Supremacy- Obtain Eight Secondary-related Mastery Medals.

Revered with Rifles- Obtain Seven Rifle-related Mastery Medals.

Gunslinger- Kill 150 enemies with a Pistol.

Skirmisher- Kill 300 enemies with a Secondary Weapon.

Sharpshooter- Kill 350 enemies with a Rifle.

Going the Distance- Total kill distance of 100,000 meters.

Blaze of Gory- Kill 50 enemies with Traps.

Eyes on the Prize- Kill 150 enemies with any weapon while in Iron Sights.

Scoping Mechanism- Kill 150 enemies with a Rifle while in Iron Sights.

Set to Blow- Kill 20 soldiers using Booby traps.

The Big Guns- Kill 50 soldiers with Heavy weapons.

Three Birds One Stone- Kill 3 on-foot soldiers with one Grenade.

Jack of all Trades- Get a kill with 20 different weapons.

Das Nuts!- Get a testicle shot with a Rifle from a distance of 100 meters or more.

Finders Keepers- Kill 50 enemy soldiers with Found Weapons.

Le Fantome- Achieve 250 Ghost Kills.

Silent but Deadly- Kill 50 enemies during a Sound Mask.

Knives for a Pro- Perform 100 lethal Takedowns.

Always Greener- While in Tall Grass, kill 50 Soldiers.

Pen Pal- Collect 35 Personal Letters.

Top Secret- Collect 35 Classified Documents.

Treasure Hunter- Collect 22 Hidden Items.

Spread Your Wings- Destroy 21 Dead-Eye Targets.

File O'Facts- Recover all evidence implicating Resistance members within the Library in Dead Drop.

Sprung a Leak- Sabotafe the Dam's pump room in Collision Course.

Stopping Traffic- Destroy the Trucks carrying Kleine Blume ingredients in Devil's Cauldron.

Tanks for Nothing!- Destroy the Panzer Tank in End of the Line.

Mastermind- Headshot Kruger.

Industrial Action- Destroy the underground chemical weapons plant and cease Kleine Blume production.

Blast from the Past- Infiltrate Fort Rouge and escape before Allied bombers level the site.

Grapes of Wrath- Infiltrate the V1 rocket launch site and destroy the Zugwerfer.

Whatever it Takes- Stop the Zugwerfers from leaving and obliterating the D-Day landings.

Lost its way Gnome- Find the French Resistance Gnome and take a Picture.

