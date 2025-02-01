Being the core aspect of this third-person shooter franchise, all the Sniper Elite Resistance rifles feature some of the most well-known weapons from our history. Rebellion Developments has ensured players have a fun experience customizing and employing these legendary firearms.

Since these weapons tend to portray characteristics similar to their original counterparts, they are often better or worse than the other in some specific regard. While one may be capable of semi-automatic operation, another might just have better overall stopping power.

We've made a Sniper Elite Resistance rifles tier list, categorizing the primary weapons across four levels of effectiveness.

Note: this article is subjective and reflects the author's own opinions.

Sniper Elite Resistance rifles ranked from best to worst

Categorizing all seven rifles in Rebellion's latest release (Image via Rebellion)

In this list, we categorize all seven primary rifles available in the game into four tiers. These seven firearms have certain Power, Rate of Fire, Control, and Mobility attributes that make differentiating between their effectiveness easy.

While audible range can pose a problem for casual players, a patient sniper will employ everything at their disposal to cover their tracks. Be it subsonic ammunition, a sound mask, or using a suppressor, a hardcore sniper will take advantage of every available opportunity.

S-tier: Mosin-Nagant M91/M30

A-tier: Lee No.4, M1 Garand

B-tier: Lebel 1856, Berthier 1916, MAS 44

C-tier: ZK-420S

S tier

Mosin-Nagant is the lone occupant of the S-tier (Image via Rebellion)

Mosin-Nagant M91/M30 is arguably the best Sniper Elite Resistance rifle thanks to its two specific quirks. It has a minimal amount of bullet drop, which means zeroing onto targets at extremely long ranges is easy, and thanks to its high power, players can be sure that each one is enough to take out a Nazi.

As a patient sniper, you are required to think twice and shoot once. This essentially means having a five-round magazine won't pose a problem. This is because you actively isolate your targets and are confident enough to ensure you get the kill with just one bullet. These make the Mosin-Nagant M91/M30 lethal.

A tier

M1 Garand and Lee No.4 are two of the finest Sniper Elite Resistance rifles (Image via Rebellion)

The A-tier weapons Lee No.4 and M1 Garand are two of the most historically well-known rifles. While the Lee No.4 has some of the finest Rate of Fire, Control, and Stability attributes, the M1 Garand is the exact opposite where it has extremely high stopping power. Since both these weapons compromise on either power or the other three attributes, they fall short of the S-tier, which stays occupied by a lone Mosin-Nagant.

B tier

The Berthier 1916 is a reliable all-rounder (Image via Rebellion)

The B-tier of this Sniper Elite Resistance Rifles tier List features the most weapons. The Lebel 1856, Berthier 1916, and MAS 44 are among the most well-known firearms in service. The Lebel 1856 and Berthier 1916 feature low fire rates due to their slow reload and bolt actions, while the MAS 44 suffers from poor reticle stability.

These make the B-tier weapons your average Joe who can just do the job they are assigned. Although they feature well-balanced stats, their lack of finesse in a particular attribute makes them underwhelming at times.

C tier

ZK-420S is the lowest-rated Sniper Elite Resistance rifle (Image via Rebellion)

The bottom-most category of this Sniper Elite Resistance Rifles tier list is occupied by ZK-420S alone. This is because it lacks severely in the one attribute that makes primary rifles so strong for a sniper. Having poor stopping power and low range begs the question of why a sniper would use their primary for engagements in close ranges when players can utilize a secondary SMG or a pistol.

Although the ZK-420S has excellent Rate of Fire, Control, and Mobility attributes, its weak performance as a sniper's primary weapon make it a lone occupant of the C tier.

