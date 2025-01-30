Sniper Elite Resistance: Collision Course mission Walkthrough

In Sniper Elite Resistance, Collision Course is the fifth mission that requires you to complete two main objectives. While it may appear easy at first, it can be more challenging than it seems. You will encounter numerous enemies that can give you trouble. Moreover, there are various dead zones where mistakes can lead to significant delays. Hence, this guide can help you complete the Collision Course mission quickly.

Here’s how you complete the Collision Course mission in Sniper Elite.

Sniper Elite Resistance the Collision Course mission walkthrough

Locate and destroy Salvaged technology

Destroy Salvaged technology to complete the first objective in the Collision Course mission of Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion)

At the start of the mission, you will find a zip line that connects to another portion of the mountain. Once you arrive, proceed forward until you encounter some roots and branches of trees that you can use to climb upward. After reaching the top, move forward until you locate a small village guarded by a few enemies.

Make your way through the back side of the village quietly, and you will arrive at a railway track. From this location, you will see a machine marked in yellow. You can either toss a grenade or shoot at it from a distance to destroy it.

After destroying the machine, continue along the path that leads upward to the second location. While going there, make sure to hide yourself when required, as there will be numerous enemies who can hinder your progress.

Once the path is clear, make your way through that, and it will take you to another village. After reaching there, your mini-map will indicate the location of a communication system that you must destroy to complete the first objective. After completing the objective, you may find some enemies in that area.

Find and eliminate intel sources

Eliminate intel sources to complete the Collision Course mission (Image via Rebellion)

After completing the first objective, head towards the bridge to cross it. As you make your way, you will encounter more enemies. Once you reach the end of the bridge, you will encounter three more enemies.

After eliminating all of them, slowly make your way along the path that leads to a white house guarded by enemies. At the entrance, silently kill the enemy guard and enter the house. Inside, you will encounter a few more enemies, and once the area is clear, head downstairs to reach the ground floor. There, you will find a piece of intel you can simply shoot to destroy.

Once done, exit the house and head towards the entrance gate, where you will find a small warehouse. When you enter that warehouse, you will encounter a man in a white dress. Quietly kill him and make your way to the locker located in the same room.

Open that locker and take the documents to complete the final objective. Now, to accomplish the mission, you need to exfiltrate the area. There are three locations marked in yellow on the mini-map where you can exfiltrate. However, the shortest way is near the white house. Simply go there and press E to exfiltrate and complete the Collision Course mission.

