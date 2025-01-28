All missions in Sniper Elite Resistance campaign

Sniper Elite Resistance's global release is set for January 30, 2025. The game will be accessible on nearly all platforms, including PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. According to reports, there will be nine missions in the campaign mode.

This article will cover all of the campaign missions in Sniper Elite Resistance.

Also read: Sniper Elite Resistance release date and time for all regions.

All missions listed in Sniper Elite Resistance campaign

As mentioned earlier, the campaign mode of the game will contain nine missions with 135 Collectibles in total. The names of the missions along with the number of collectibles each mission contains are listed below:

Mission #1: Behind Enemy Lines - 1 Collectible.

Behind Enemy Lines - 1 Collectible. Mission #2: Dead Drop - 20 Collectibles.

Dead Drop - 20 Collectibles. Mission #3 : Sonderzüge Sabotage - 19 Collectibles.

: Sonderzüge Sabotage - 19 Collectibles. Mission #4: Collision Course - 19 Collectibles.

Collision Course - 19 Collectibles. Mission #5: Devil’s Cauldron - 19 Collectibles.

Devil’s Cauldron - 19 Collectibles. Mission #6: Assault on Fort Rouge - 19 Collectibles.

Assault on Fort Rouge - 19 Collectibles. Mission #7: Lock,Stock And Barrels - 19 Collectibles.

Lock,Stock And Barrels - 19 Collectibles. Mission #8 : End Of The Line- 19 Collectibles.

: End Of The Line- 19 Collectibles. Mission #9: All Or Nothing - 0 Collectibles.

The story takes place parallel with the events of Sniper Elite 5, following the main character, Harry Hawker, as he is assigned with eliminating a new Luftwaffe Wonder Weapon that threatens the Allies' efforts to recover France and Greece in 1944.

For the first time in the franchise, Gestapo agents and commanders emerge as enemies dressed in authentic uniforms, joining the old foes from the previous title.

Although the game claims to have nine missions, the first one is really short. Depending on your familiarity with the series, it takes about 30 minutes to finish. Similar to Sniper Elite 5, the ninth and last mission functions as a conventional epilogue and finishes quickly.

Also read: Is Sniper Elite Resistance on Xbox Game Pass?

Are there any Propaganda Challenges in Sniper Elite Resistance?

Yes, the game has seven Propaganda Challenges that you can unlock and finish. On some levels, locating a special poster will unlock these challenges. This gives you access to special challenges in Combat, Sniping, and Stealth.

All Propaganda Challenges in Sniper Elite Resistance

Here are the seven Propaganda Challenges along with their theme and point requirements:

Challenge #1 : La Résistance (Stealth) - Bronze: 2,000, Silver: 4,000, Gold: 6,000.

: La Résistance (Stealth) - Bronze: 2,000, Silver: 4,000, Gold: 6,000. Challenge #2: Le Sniper (Sniping) - Bronze: 2,000, Silver: 4,000, Gold: 6,000.

Le Sniper (Sniping) - Bronze: 2,000, Silver: 4,000, Gold: 6,000. Challenge #3 : Libération (Sniping) - Bronze: 2,000, Silver: 4,000, Gold: 6,000.

: Libération (Sniping) - Bronze: 2,000, Silver: 4,000, Gold: 6,000. Challenge #4 : Le Maquis Voit Tout (Sniping) - Bronze: 2,000, Silver: 4,000, Gold: 6,000.

: Le Maquis Voit Tout (Sniping) - Bronze: 2,000, Silver: 4,000, Gold: 6,000. Challenge #5: Prendre Le Maquis (Stealth) - Bronze: 2,000, Silver: 4,000, Gold: 6,000.

Prendre Le Maquis (Stealth) - Bronze: 2,000, Silver: 4,000, Gold: 6,000. Challenge #6: La Voix Du Maquis (Stealth) - Bronze: 2,000, Silver: 4,000, Gold: 6,000.

La Voix Du Maquis (Stealth) - Bronze: 2,000, Silver: 4,000, Gold: 6,000. Challenge #7: Pour Une France Libre (Combat) - Bronze: 2,000, Silver: 4,000, Gold: 6,000.

Also read: All Sniper Elite games so far in release order.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.

