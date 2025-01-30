Sniper Elite Resistance: Assault on Fort Rouge mission Walkthrough

Assault on Fort Rouge is the sixth mission in Sniper Elite Resistance that requires you to complete three main objectives. As with previous missions, you will need to cover a certain distance to accomplish these objectives. You can take the help of yellow question mark markers on the mini-map to navigate to each objective location.

However, doing so might get you into trouble, as there will be numerous enemies guarding every area. Hence, knowing the best path and technique can help you to quickly conclude the Assault on Fort Rouge mission, which is what this article will help you with.

Sniper Elite Resistance the Assault on Fort Rouge mission walkthrough

Find and destroy Anti-Air guns in the "Assault on Fort Rouge" mission

Trending

The first Anti-Air gun from the Assault on Fort Rouge mission in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion)

From your starting point, South Mountain Path, move to the right until you see a danger sign board and an enemy. Kill that enemy and take the wooden stairs that cross the river leading to one of the castle gates. Once inside, take the stairs to reach above. As you progress, locate the yellow question mark on the mini-map and head towards that spot.

As you progress, you will encounter two enemies. Defeat them and head towards the far east of the yellow marker indicated. There, you will face one more enemy to deal with. As you move further, you will come across several destroyed houses and devastated ground. In the center of that area, you will also find an anti-aircraft gun.

You can easily identify the Air gun as it will be marked in yellow. Now, use a satchel charge to destroy it. Once done, head towards the Derelict Streets, and you will see an indicator mentioning the distance to the objective. As you approach the distance through the alley, you will find some roots and a bunch of trees that you can use to climb up.

Before climbing, make sure to check for the enemy guarding the area. Now, climb the wooden lamp post to reach the window and enter. Once inside, walk towards the roof and kill both enemies. There, you will find the second Anti-Air gun, which you need to attach a satchel to destroy.

Read more: Sniper Elite Resistance release date and time for all regions

Locate the Radio Tower

A still of Radio Tower from Assault on Fort Rouge mission (Image via Rebellion)

After completing the first objective, head towards the yellow-marked location. This area will be guarded by numerous enemies, so it is advised to take them down one by one using the melee kill technique or a silencer pistol to avoid detection. As you clear the path, head towards the back side of the white Nazi house, and you will find a stair to climb.

Once you reach there, you will notice the radio tower. However, there will be multiple enemies guarding the area. Again, take them down one at a time using melee attacks or a silent pistol. Finally, enter the radio tower and plant the transponder, which will be highlighted in white.

Locate the Kleine Blum Facility

The Kleine Blum Facility (Image via Rebellion)

Once you complete the second objective of Assault on Fort Rouge, head towards the broken warehouse. You can follow the question mark on the mini-map to reach the area quickly. As you enter, take a right turn and head forward. There, you will find stairs leading underground, which is a secret area where the operation is taking place. Walk through the right wall, and there you will find another stair.

Take that stair down to reach the underground basement. Inside the basement there will be numerous enemies guarding the area, so be careful of that. Now, head towards the west side of the map, where you will see a similar indicator showing the distance to your objective. As you reach the location, you will find a room containing a Nazi symbol flag.

There, you will be asked to take a photo of the Committee C map. Once you are finished, you will be given directions to another location indicated by a meter. You can follow the question mark on the mini-map, which will lead you to an underground tunnel. Take the downstairs and proceed through the tunnel. Eventually, you will reach the second location of the third objective.

Here, you will need a crowbar, which you can find in the next room, to open a bunker. Once opened, the second objective will be complete. Finally, you will need to exfiltrate the area to accomplish the mission. To do so, head straight from where you took the Crowbar and locate another door. Make your way through and take a right turn.

As you proceed, you will find a staircase on your right. Take that stairs, and it will lead you to an exit. Before you exit, ensure you clear your path, as there may be enemies as well. Once the area is secure, run straight and follow the yellow mark on the mini-map to reach the exfiltration area and complete the Assault on Fort Rouge mission.

Also read: Sniper Elite Resistance: Collision Course mission Walkthrough

Check out the links below for more Sniper Elite Resistance articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.