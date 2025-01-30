Sniper Elite Resistance: Devil's Cauldron walkthrough

Sniper Elite Resistance's Devil's Cauldron takes place after the discovery of the chemical weapon, what it is capable of, and what kind of threat it poses to D-Day. This is the game's fifth mission, in which you will be tasked to hit one of the Kleine Blume production facilities and figure out a way to put an end to it.

While on this mission, you will encounter other significant side objectives, such as taking out an important officer and finding a way to destroy a U-boat linked to Kleine Blume's transportation plans.

In this Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough, we review all the objectives of Devil's Cauldron, explaining how players can complete this challenging mission.

Also read: All Sniper Elite games in chronological order

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Sniper Outpost Church

Tollbooth with a soldier guarding it (Image via Rebellion)

Start by heading toward the right side while making sure you maintain a low stance. This is because there will be a soldier in a tollbooth nearby while a truck passes by. Once the truck is gone, head into the tollbooth to quickly take down this guard and loot his body.

Trending

Old Fisherman's Hut (Image via Rebellion)

Following this, head toward the road that goes down south and keep a lookout for patrolling guards nearby. As you come across an observation deck, head west and up the hill past the Old Fisherman's hut. You will find some stairs that take you up around a cemetery. Take down the guard patrolling this area.

Church with a sniper perched on top (Image via Rebellion)

Below you, westward, is a church that has two soldiers down by the fire and one sniper posted on top. Take down the guards below and head up along the stairs and ladders to quickly clear out the sniper. There will be a small reinforcement camp beside a bunker close by which will have a few soldiers guarding the area.

Also read: Sniper Elite Resistance: Will there be a multiplayer mode?

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Neutralizing Coastal Defenses

Destroying coastal defenses (Image via Rebellion)

Use the zip-line to head down and the them out. There will be a box here you can lockpick to obtain some resources. Grab the satchel charge you find on top of a wooden crate as you come down the zip line and head inside the bunker. Go toward the room on your immediate left, plant the satchel charge, and escape the area.

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Taking down Éloi Coste

Taking down Éloi Coste in this Sniper Elite Resistance walkthrough (Image via Rebellion)

After the "Neutralize Coastal Defense" objective is fulfilled, head south toward the area marked red on the map. This is where you need to assassinate an officer by the name Éloi Coste. You will find him in this big mansion marked red on the map, and when you get the opportunity, just kill him through one of the many big open windows you will find.

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Destroying the U-Boat

Documents that inform you about the dangers of over-fueling (Image via Rebellion)

After completing this objective, head west towards the warehouse where the U-Boat is stored. Be wary of the numerous guards posted here. As you creep inside the warehouse, head up to the office to find a document that will tell you the dangers of overloading the fuel pump. This provides a good opportunity to destroy the U-Boat.

The valve that controls the fuel flow (Image via Rebellion)

As you look around the warehouse, you will find an unattended fuel pump and a valve that controls it. Clear out the guards if they are posing a problem. Head toward the valve and turn it. Then, aim at fuel pipe and shoot it to destroy the U-Boat.

Also read: Sniper Elite Resistance: Is the Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Stopping Kleine Blume production

Heading towards the Kleine Blume production facility (Image via Rebellion)

After taking out the U-Boat and exiting the warehouse, head north and go up the hill. Slowly make your way toward the west side of the cliffs to find a sniper and a ladder just behind him. Take him out, go up the ladder, and head inside the tunnel. This is where the primary objective of your mission is. Run down the rail tracks and take the first ladder on the left up to reach a small corridor that leads you to the production room.

Unlocking the safe in the production facility (Image via Rebellion)

Now, this next area is swarming with soldiers, so be very careful not to get outflanked and outgunned. To disable the production you need to find a scientist here wearing a white lab coat. He has a Safe key that is essential to find an important document that tells you how to stop this production facility.

Completing the primary objective in this Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough (Image via Rebellion)

Find a way to kill this scientist, while being stealthy or going loud with your submachine gun. Loot the scientist's body to obtain something called the Factory Safe Key. Use this to open the green safe on the northern end of the room where you'll see the cylindrical control station located. Get the documents and disable the Kleine Blume facility to fulfil your main objective.

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Escaping the facility

Escaping the facility through an exfil point (Image via Rebellion)

Now, head back and out the way you came through the tunnel. Run past the tracks and take the first ladder down to see two other ladders taking you down all the way toward the exfil location. Exit through this area to complete Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough of Devil's Caldron.

Also read: All missions in Sniper Elite Resistance campaign

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.