Sniper Elite Resistance: Is the Deluxe Edition worth buying?

The upcoming third-person tactical shooter, Sniper Elite Resistance, will be released worldwide on January 30, 2025. The game continues the journey of Karl Fairburne, an officer fighting in World War 2. The game will be released on multiple platforms including Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Sniper Elite Resistance will be available in two different editions- Standard and Deluxe.

While Standard Edition is priced at $49.99, the Deluxe Edition is priced at $79.99. But is it worth spending an additional $30 on the Deluxe Edition? Well, it depends on player-to-player. If you are a hardcore fan of the Sniper Elite franchise, purchasing the Deluxe Edition of Resistance might be a good idea. Moreover, if you get the Deluxe Edition, you will also get a two-day early access to the title.

Contents of the Deluxe Edition in Sniper Elite Resistance

To help you make up your mind, we have compiled the contents of the Deluxe Edition of Sniper Elite Resistance. Apart from the base game, pre-ordering the title will get you a two-day day early-access. Apart from this, owners of the Deluxe Edition will also get one free weapon skin. Moreover, there are two exclusive weapons to this edition as well- Karabiner 98 Rifle and M1911 pistol.

Sniper Elite Resistance will be on Xbox Game Pass on launch day (Image via Rebellion)

If you think all these things are something that you would want, buying the Deluxe Edition can be a good choice for you. However, if you are not a hardcore Sniper Elite fan, or the above-mentioned content does not sound appealing enough to you, we suggest waiting for the game to release. Why is that? Well, the answer is simple. The game is going to be featured on Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

Sniper Elite Resistance will be on Xbox Game Pass on launch day

If you are an Xbox player or a PC player, you are in luck here. If you are still wondering whether or not you should get the Deluxe Edition, the better option here will be to first get a Game Pass subscription. This subscription will not cost you more than $19.99 compared to the Standard Edition of the game which is priced at $49.99 and the Deluxe Edition which is worth $79.99.

Now, you will be able to enjoy the base game on launch day itself via the Game Pass. Moreover, this can help you make up your mind as well. For most users, this itself will be more than enough. However, if you still want to get the Deluxe Edition, go ahead.

Even if you get the Deluxe Edition, the $19.99 that you just spent on the Game Pass will not go to waste. There are more than 100 quality video games on Xbox Game Pass. Moreover, new games are added now and then, plus you get the additional benefit of getting new games on launch day.

For more such gaming guides and news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

