Sniper Elite Resistance: Will there be a multiplayer mode?

Set to release worldwide on January 30 2025, Sniper Elite Resistance is a third-person tactical shooter title. The game will be releasing on a variety of platforms including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. One of the biggest queries that people have at the moment though, is that whether or not Sniper Elite Resistance will feature a multiplayer mode.

Fortunately, the game will indeed feature multiplayer. Axis Invasion, a multiplayer mode first introduced in Sniper Elite 5, will be making a return this time around as well.

According to the game's Steam page, you can even enter other player's Campaign:

"The fan-favourite Axis Invasion mode is back! invade another player’s Campaign as an Axis sniper and engage in a deadly game of cat and mouse. Whether you stalk your prey, lay an ambush, or run in guns blazing, the threat of invasion provides a new dimension to the campaign’s challenge."

Moreover, the game is set to feature another exciting multiplayer mode.

Sniper Elite Resistance will also feature a 'Tense Online Multiplayer' mode

The game will feature a new multiplayer mode (Image via Rebellion)

As revealed by Rebellion on the Steam page, Resistance will allow 16 players at a time to enter a battle. Moreover, you can also make a team of up to three players and get into a sniper-only combat.

"When you’ve mastered your rifle, customise your character and loadout as you take the fight online in competitive 16-player battles to earn XP, medals and ribbons. If competition isn’t your style, you can also team up with up to 3 other players against waves of enemies in Survival mode."

From the looks of it, Resistance might be a solid addition to an already awesome lineup of games. The game will go live soon and is already out for pre-orders. If you want to learn more about the various editions available, or the pre-order bonuses that you will get, check out this guide.

