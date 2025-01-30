Sniper Elite Resistance: Sonderzüge Sabotage walkthrough

This Sniper Elite Resistance walkthrough covers the third mission Sonderzüge Sabotage, which focuses on the involvement of a Soviet Superweapon in a district called Fourvière. The high number of Gestapo you will encounter in this area showcases this. Your goal lies within the Hotel Terminus, which is close to the Train station. Suspicious amounts of undocumented cargo has been seen passing through here, which begs the question what this superweapon actually is.

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Gestapo patrols before the bridge

Birdseye view of Hotel Terminus in this Sniper Elite Resistance walkthrough (Image via Rebellion)

This mission starts with the search for the Superweapon as Harry stands far away from the Hotel Terminus and the Train Station. Survey your area with Binoculars an head down toward the left (southern direction). There will be a couple of soldiers here that you can take out. Be wary of the Soviet trucks that tend to cross the road beside this small outpost.

Heading towards the first outpost on the left (Image via Rebellion)

From this place, head down the stairs to reach a warehouse at the bottom. This warehouse will be marked with a blue question mark on the minimap to denote the presence of a secondary objective. Watch out for enemy soldiers as this place will be crawling with lots of them. Taking them head-on will not be a good idea since you have limited ammunition.

Taking down guards in this Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough (Image via Rebellion)

Use your suppressed pistol to kill the two closest guards. Then, head inside the warehouse and onward to the room on the immediate left. Pick up the Silenced Kar98K from the table and head upward to the second floor. Turn left and go toward the small room at the end to pick a document corresponding to a secondary objective.

Claude La Ronde as seen from the first floor of the warehouse (Image via Rebellion)

While on this floor, head out to the balcony and observe the other end of the river to find a potential target Officer Claude La Ronde. Eliminate him with the picked-up sniper rifle and head on down to exit the warehouse. Now you may either go back up the stairs or head straight along the edge of the river to reach the bottom of the bridge.

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Heading toward the Cargo Station

Getting up to the bridge using western stairs (Image via Rebellion)

Upon reaching an outpost with a soldier guarding the entrance, you will find a staircase on the right that takes you up to the bridge. As you get on top of the bridge, cautiously make your way across to reach the train station at the far end. Be very careful as this area will be tightly guarded by several soldiers.

Sabotaging the Sonderzüge in the Train station (Image via Rebellion)

Check the train compartments with open doors to look for supply bags and Satchel Charges. Head toward the train with a camouflage that has the objective marker on it. Place a Satchel charge and proceed to destroy it.

Locating the Cargo Transportation Documents in this Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough (Image via Rebellion)

Following this, head down along the tracks to get to the lobby of the station and head up to the second floor. This is where you will find the required Cargo Transportation Documents to get your next primary objective.

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Hotel Terminus

Entering Hotel Terminus through a reinforced tunnel (Image via Rebellion)

Head toward the Hotel Terminus while being cautious of the patrolling vehicles. The number of soldiers here is very high, so stealth is paramount. Reaching the outer walls of the Hotel you will find barridaces on tunnel-like spaces you need to break down. Head in through the North Entrance of the Hotel Terminus and go to the passages on the right-hand side away from the main lobby.

Locating the first clue in the cellar of Hotel Terminus (Image via Rebellion)

You will find a guard in the pantry room at the far end, whom you can quickly take down. Head toward the reception area attached to this room and go left to head down the empty lift area. You will find yourself in a cellar where you can turn right to head down further. After reaching the bottom of the stairs, head to the extreme right side wall to find a map. This is the first clue about the Superweapon.

Second-floor stairs in this Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough (Image via Rebellion)

Now, head back to slowly make your way up the empty lift shaft as you will encounter many soldiers guarding the interior of the building. Try to sneak past them as you slowly make your way to the top of the Hotel Terminus. Head to the southern corner of the hotel after you reach the first floor to find a staircase that takes you to the second floor.

Vault out of this window to climb some pipes and reach the last floor (Image via Rebellion)

Now as you come up the stairs, assassinate or sneak past guards to head toward the northeastern corner of the Hotel Terminus to find stairs that take you to the next floor. On the third floor, make your way across the entire lobby only to find an inoperational lift. Head out and toward the left after exiting the lift to end up in a room that has a painted window sill that you can vault out from.

Room containing the final clue at the top of the Hotel (Image via Rebellion)

Use the pipes outside this window to climb up to the last floor. When you get inside the room on this floor, head out to the lobby and go to the right to find your main objective room that contains the last clue about the superweapon. Use a satchel charge that you will come across quite often in this mission to blow open this door and grab the document on the table. Be wary of a hidden Gestapo here.

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Escaping the Hotel

Escaping Hotel Terminus in this SE Resistance Walkthrough (Image via Rebellion)

Now to exfiltrate, head out to the balcony attached to this room and use the zip-line to quickly make your way down. Be wary of the soldier here who might notice you coming down the zip-line. Run toward the southern exit as shown in the picture above and make a left turn. You will find yourself at a junction close to the railway station.

Exfiltrating from the mission Sonderzüge Sabotage (Image via Rebellion)

Cross the outpost present here to exfiltrate on the far end of this area and successfully complete the Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough of Sonderzüge Sabotage.

