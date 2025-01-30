Sniper Elite Resistance: Dead Drop mission Walkthrough

In Sniper Elite Resistance, the Dead Drop is the second mission that requires you to complete three main objectives. You start at the West Gate location, which leads you to the castle. Along the way, you will discover hidden areas and face numerous enemies that may hinder your progress. Moreover, making a wrong decision can also prolong your mission. Hence, this guide can help you to effortlessly conclude the mission on your first try.

Here’s how you complete the Dead Drop mission in Sniper Elite.

Sniper Elite Resistance the Dead Drop mission walkthrough

As mentioned, there are three main objectives and various side objectives to complete. Below is how you complete all main objectives:

Collect Vertigo’s Dead Drop

Interact with the image to complete Vertigo's Dead Drop objective in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion)

Starting from the West Gate, head toward the broken bridge area that connects to the castle entrance. As you move forward, you will find a small entrance blocked by wood planks. Press “E” to dismantle the planks and enter the tunnel. Inside the tunnel, you will find a locked gate that you can open by pressing this key.

On unlocking the gate, you will encounter a deceased soldier and some supplies like bandages and rifle ammo. Opposite the soldier, you will find a stair that leads upward. Once there, you will encounter another gate. After opening that by the same process, climb the stairs quietly, as there will be an enemy. Once you reach the top, silently take down the enemy and enter the room.

Inside that room, you will find stairs leading down to the ground floor. From there, you can directly access the castle and reach the first objective location which is at Basilica. However, make sure to walk most of the time, as there will be numerous enemies guarding the area. Upon reaching the Basilica, climb the stairs and enter the building.

Once you're inside the building, make sure to take down the two enemies silently and head towards the second floor. There, you will find a green locker where you can plant a satchel charge to break it open and obtain intel on Vertigo’s Dead Drop. This intel will guide you to the top of the Basilica’s tower, where Vertigo spent time.

At the top, you will encounter another enemy. After dealing with him, you will find an image of a lady hanging on the wall. Interact with the image, and the character will remove it from the wall, revealing an envelope inside the wall that you can pick up to complete this objective.

Search Vertigo’s Apartment

Search the floorboards to complete the second objective in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion)

Once you've completed Vertigo’s Dead Drop, make your way to his apartment guarded by an enemy. Take him down and enter the room to search for clues.

Take the upstairs and you will discover a room where you will be asked to search the floorboards, which will be marked in yellow. Interacting with that will complete this objective.

Recover Vertigo’s Intel

A still of Vertigo's office from the Dead Drop mission in Sniper Elite Resistance (Image via Rebellion)

Initially, in this objective, you will be asked to locate the tunnel entrance in the Library Gardens. You can easily find the area by following the yellow marker in the mini-map. Upon arrival, open the door to discover a tunnel leading underground. Now, proceed through the tunnel and head straight. As you travel through, you will find another door, which leads to Vertigo, who has shot himself.

Now, you will be tasked to locate Vertigo’s office where you can engage with enemies before entering the office area. Once you have cleared all of them, look for a door opposite the entrance. Enter inside the room and go upstairs. There, you will find another room which is the office of Vertigo. On entering, you will notice a similar green locker that needs to break with a satchel charge.

After opening the locker, collect Vertigo’s documents by pressing “E.” This will complete the third objective. However, to accomplish the mission, you need to exfiltrate the castle. Interestingly, there are four exit points located in different areas of the map. You can choose any of them to exit from the castle. Once you reach the door, simply press E to exit and accomplish the Dead Drop mission.

That covers everything you need to know on how to complete the Dead Drop mission. Note that you can start from any objective and it will not affect your gameplay. Additionally, make sure to manually save your progress from time to time to avoid any issues and prevent the game from reverting to the last checkpoint if you die.

