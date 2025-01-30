Sniper Elite Resistance: Behind Enemy Lines walkthrough

In this Sniper Elite Resistance walkthrough, we will go over the first mission, which introduces the basics of the game. It familiarises tools and event opportunities that set this game apart from its lookalikes. Set to release on January 30, 2025, the newest addition to this award-winning franchise will give us insight into a hidden war deep inside France's borders.

Although the first mission features a set of objectives that must be completed, the start is rather slow-paced, which will help you get accustomed to the controls and key binds.

In this article, we will guide you through the first mission of Sniper Elite Resistance, Behind Enemy Lines.

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Village outside the Dam

Opening cutscene showing the target Flak Batteries (Image via Rebellion)

Set on May 13, 1944, the mission starts with a cutscene showing a Dam. Distant planes are seen approaching with the intention of destroying it; however, the Flak Batteries prevent this from happening. This is where the protagonist, Harry, comes in atop a tower, surveying how to take those anti-air Flak Batteries out.

Climbing down the vines to reach a window ledge (Image via Rebellion)

After the cutscene ends, head down the ladder on the left and climb onto the vines on the right end of the walkway. Follow these vines down to reach a ledge and climb through the window. Grab the subsonic rifle ammo box on the floor and use the zip-line to head further down.

Performing our first takedown in this Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough (Image via Rebellion)

As Harry reaches the end of the zip-line, he slides down a slippery slope and finds his first target walking towards the end of a metal walkway on the left. Slowly sneak in behind this guard and take him out. Notice the white histogram at the top of the screen. This signifies that whatever actions you do that make noise, will go unheard by enemies in the vicinity.

Making our way towards the Village outside the Dam (Image via Rebellion)

After taking your first target down, head back to the right-hand corner of the metal walkway, and you will find ventilation units and pipes to climb. Go up and head left to slowly make your way onto another set of vines that you need to climb. At the top of this steep ascent, you will find a soldier that needs to be taken care of.

Learning the stealth mechanic by hiding in tall grass (Image via Rebellion)

Heading up into the tall grass, you will find two soldiers chatting atop a staircase on the right side of the big house in front of you. Wait for them to finish their chat and separate so it is easy to take them out individually. One will head to the house and the other will stay in this Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough..

Locating a workbench in this Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough (Image via Rebellion)

If you head towards the basement section of this house, you will come across a blocked entrance that you can dismantle. This will give you access to a workbench which can help you customize your weapon.

Sniper perched on top of the ruined house (Image via Rebellion)

Head up the stairs inside this house or the stairs you found outside to slowly take down the guards individually. Be wary that the ruins of a small hut on the east side of this primary house will have a guard posted on top. Take him out while ensuring the fourth soldier behind the tanker to the north doesn't notice you. If he does, waste no time in taking him out.

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Supply room before Dam

Clearing the supply building in this Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough (Image via Rebellion)

There are two ways to approach the next area. Either take the winding road or use the vaultable steps behind the section where you find the fourth soldier. The latter promotes stealth, which will also bring us to the next interactable stealth mechanic.

Heading inside the supply building to find a soldier in the basement (Image via Rebellion)

After heading up through four vaulting steps and climbing another set of vines, you will come across a truck and a supply building. This building will have one guard strutting about the boundary, two guards chatting on the second floor, and one guard inside the building in the basement. You may head inside to take out the lone soldier.

Taking out guards of the supply building (Image via Rebellion)

Before heading towards the rest of the guards, make sure you sabotage the truck outside this building so that it starts making noise at regular intervals. This will help you take out guards easily. A point to note about these guards is that they all have helmets on, which means it can take more than one shot to kill them with a suppressed pistol.

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Destroying the Flak batteries

Taking a look at the sound masking mechanic (Image via Rebellion)

Use your surroundings to take them out and start heading towards the Flak Batteries. Survey the area with your Binoculars and mark guards by hovering over them with the crosshair. Use the sabotaged truck to mask your sniper rifle sounds and take out the guards you find obtrusive.

Location of a Satchel charge in this Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough (Image via Rebellion)

As you head towards the first Flak battery, you will find an ammo crate on the left-hand side with an item of interest highlighted for you. This is a Satchel charge, which will allow you to destroy the batteries. Head up to the closest Flak cannon and fire it first to destroy the second Flak. Now place a satchel charge, light it, and run down the pipe behind the cannon to drop down to a covered section of the dam.

Neutralizing the Flak Batteries guarding the dam (Image via Rebellion)

After destroying the Flaks, all guards will become alert and start looking for you. Foot soldiers, as well as a Sniper posted on the far end of the dam, will look for you. Head down to this covered section of the Dam to follow your second objective and block the Dam's pipes.

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Sabotaging the Dam generator

The Yellow metal doors that take you down to the Generator room (Image via Rebellion)

Head through the big yellow metal doors to follow the stairs down a walkway that leads to the generator room. Be wary, as numerous guards are here. One soldier will be posted far away on the left side as you reach the walkway, and the rest on the right.

Planting explosives to destroy the Generator (Image via Rebellion)

Use your suppressed pistol to slowly take them out and find the generator of the Dam on the right side inside a massive room with another set of huge yellow metal doors. Take the satchel charge on the workbench at the left-hand side of the room and use it to destroy the generator of the Dam.

Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough: Escaping the Dam

Exiting the Dam and completing this Sniper Elite Resistance Walkthrough (Image via Rebellion)

As you head out to the walkway once more, head to the extreme left and climb up the two ladders to the top of the Dam and find all the guards looking for the intruder. They will be paying attention to the other side of the Dam after hearing the explosion, so head left to exfiltrate from this area and complete your mission.

