How to get Night Vision Goggles for Koschei Complex in Warzone 2 DMZ

Call of Duty Warzone 2 DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) received a brand new location with the release of the Season 3 Reloaded update. The new Koschei complex can be described as an underground facility swarming with enemies and dangerous areas that can slowly chip away at an operator's health. This deep dark bunker can only be cleared by players with Night Vision Goggles.

Apart from the lethality of the new location in Warzone 2’s DMZ mode, the subterranean structure has various areas with almost no light source. Players must prepare in advance, find, and equip Night Vision Goggles (NVG) to traverse through the massive location while fighting off AI combatants.

This article will highlight the best way to get Night Vision Goggles in Warzone 2’s DMZ Koschei complex.

How to find Night Vision Goggles in Koschei complex in Warzone 2 DMZ?

Activision released the DMZ mode alongside Warzone 2 to provide players with a sandbox survival experience. One can choose to take up missions from different factions and jump into a session to complete the objective. The map also contains a lot of loot, including weapons, self-revive kits, car batteries, and intel documents.

Unfortunately, the new Koschei complex does not have a minimap, so players have to return to the rudimentary method of looting. This means you have to check every nook and cranny of the complex while sweeping through all the rooms. You will succeed by obtaining Night Vision Goggles (NVG) on top of cupboards and desks inside rooms.

Another route for this is to acquire Night Vision Goggles on Al Mazrah by crafting them. Players must utilize two emergency rations and one aged wine to craft the Night Vision Goggles and place them inside the inventory.

Players are also advised to equip flashlight attachments to their weapons to clear corners and alleyways more easily in this new DMZ location.

How to equip Night Vision Goggles in Warzone 2 DMZ?

The technique to use or turn on the Night Vision Goggles on your operator is quite straightforward and does not involve too many extra steps. Players can follow the steps listed below to quickly utilize the Night Vision Goggles in the survival game mode.

You will have to pick up the Night Vision Goggles (either inside the complex or from the crafting system).

To equip the Night Vision Goggles, you have to open your inventory and click on them.

You must press the dedicated hotkey for the Night Vision Google to activate their effect.

You can try pressing the “N” key on your keyboard or the D-pad on the controller to activate them.

In case of confusion, players should head to the settings menu and go through the assigned keys in the controls option. It is important to note that accessing the settings menu while in enemy territory can be fatal and cause the operator to lose all the loot.

The Season 3 Reloaded update brought along various new playable content like unique game modes, maps, locations, and weapons. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.

Poll : 0 votes